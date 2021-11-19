Trending
Kyle Van Noy, Patriots defense dismantle Falcons

By Alex Butler
1/5
New England Patriots defensive backs Devin McCourty (32) and J.C. Jackson each logged interceptions in a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday in Atlanta. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots allowed just 165 total yards, totaled four sacks and collected four interceptions in a shutout of the Atlanta Falcons to kick off Week 11 of the NFL season.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy made a team-high eight tackles, logged two sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown in the 25-0 victory Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"It's fun to play a game like that," Van Noy told reporters. "Those are the kind of games you dream about as a kid."

Davon Godchaux and Matthew Judon also logged sacks. Cornerback J.C. Jackson, safety Devin McCourty and safety Adrian Phillips also intercepted Falcons quarterbacks.

Falcons starter Matt Ryan, who threw two interceptions, was replaced by backups Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks in the fourth quarter. Franks and Rosen also threw interceptions.

"We haven't thrown the ball well enough," Ryan told reporters. "We haven't run the ball well enough. I've got to be more accurate.

"We've all got to be more effective with what we're asked to do in terms of the game plan. We got a nice little extra few days to take a deep dive into what we can do better moving forward."

The Patriots and Falcons exchanged punts on the first two drives of the game. Patriots kicker Nick Folk made a 32-yard field goal with 5:14 remaining in the first quarter to give his team a slight edge.

The Patriots used a 7-play, 76-yard drive on their next possession to push their lead to 10-0. Quarterback Mac Jones threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor to end that drive.

Folk added another field goal as time expired in the second to make the score 13-0 at halftime.

Defensive back A.J. Terrell intercepted Jones midway through the third, but the Falcons couldn't capitalize on the turnover. McCourty intercepted Ryan three minutes into the fourth. Folk made another field goal on the resulting possession.

Jackson intercepted Ryan again midway through the fourth. Folk followed with his fourth made field goal for a 19-0 lead.

Rosen replaced Ryan for the next drive. Van Noy intercepted his third pass attempt and ran for a 35-yard touchdown.

Franks replaced Rosen for the Falcons next drive. Phillips intercepted his lone pass attempt with 1:12 remaining.

Ryan completed 19 of 28 passes for 153 yards and two interceptions for the Falcons. Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Patriots.

The Patriots (7-4) host the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 28 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Falcons (4-6) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) at 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

