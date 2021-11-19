Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32), shown Oct. 20, 2019, hadn't played since his neck began bothering him after the Seahawks' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson will have season-ending neck surgery, the team announced Friday. Carson hadn't played for the Seahawks since his neck began bothering him after his team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 and was designated to return last week, but his participation in practice started to falter due to the neck ailment. Advertisement

The 27-year-old Carson practiced last Wednesday and Thursday but missed Friday's session. He didn't practice at all this week.

"We had time, so we took as much time as we could to rest him and then we built him up to bring him back, and then when he came back to practice the first day, it wasn't quite right," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He practiced again the next day and it just didn't relent.

"It's been real uncomfortable for him. It's been physically uncomfortable for him."

Carroll described Carson's injury as a "little spot" in one of his vertebrae that is causing irritation to a nerve. The coach said the issue is different than the neck injuries that ended the careers of former Seahawks stars Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril.

"We went as long as we could and he worked as hard as he could at it and after not being able to get it to happen, to turn around, this is the best choice we've got," Carroll said. "So we'll look forward to him getting all that taken care of and be ready for a big year next year."

In four games this season, Carson totaled 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries. He also caught six passes for 29 yards on six targets.

Veteran tailback Alex Collins is expected to remain the Seahawks' starter in Carson's absence. Collins has filled in for Carson since Week 5.