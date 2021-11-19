Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 19, 2021 / 11:08 PM

Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

By Connor Grott
Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32), shown Oct. 20, 2019, hadn't played since his neck began bothering him after the Seahawks' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson will have season-ending neck surgery, the team announced Friday.

Carson hadn't played for the Seahawks since his neck began bothering him after his team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 and was designated to return last week, but his participation in practice started to falter due to the neck ailment.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old Carson practiced last Wednesday and Thursday but missed Friday's session. He didn't practice at all this week.

"We had time, so we took as much time as we could to rest him and then we built him up to bring him back, and then when he came back to practice the first day, it wasn't quite right," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He practiced again the next day and it just didn't relent.

RELATED Cowboys' Amari Cooper to miss at least two games after positive COVID-19 test

"It's been real uncomfortable for him. It's been physically uncomfortable for him."

Carroll described Carson's injury as a "little spot" in one of his vertebrae that is causing irritation to a nerve. The coach said the issue is different than the neck injuries that ended the careers of former Seahawks stars Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril.

Advertisement

"We went as long as we could and he worked as hard as he could at it and after not being able to get it to happen, to turn around, this is the best choice we've got," Carroll said. "So we'll look forward to him getting all that taken care of and be ready for a big year next year."

RELATED Chicago Bears star OLB Khalil Mack to have season-ending foot surgery

In four games this season, Carson totaled 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries. He also caught six passes for 29 yards on six targets.

Veteran tailback Alex Collins is expected to remain the Seahawks' starter in Carson's absence. Collins has filled in for Carson since Week 5.

RELATED New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara ruled out for second straight game

Latest Headlines

New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara ruled out for second straight game
NFL // 1 hour ago
New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara ruled out for second straight game
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out for the second consecutive week due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday.
Cowboys' Amari Cooper to miss at least two games after positive COVID-19 test
NFL // 2 hours ago
Cowboys' Amari Cooper to miss at least two games after positive COVID-19 test
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without star wide receiver Amari Cooper for their next two games after the Pro Bowl wideout was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Chicago Bears star OLB Khalil Mack to have season-ending foot surgery
NFL // 4 hours ago
Chicago Bears star OLB Khalil Mack to have season-ending foot surgery
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears star outside linebacker Khalil Mack will undergo season-ending foot surgery, head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday.
Eagles, TE Zach Goedert agree to four-year, $59 million extension
NFL // 9 hours ago
Eagles, TE Zach Goedert agree to four-year, $59 million extension
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert, the team announced Friday.
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11.
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb and A.J. Dillon lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football rankings for Week 11.
Fantasy football: Diggs, Adams, Godwin top Week 11 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Diggs, Adams, Godwin top Week 11 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and Chris Godwin lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 11.
Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 11 hours ago
Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11.
NFL to probe Bucs' Antonio Brown for reported fake vaccination card
NFL // 13 hours ago
NFL to probe Bucs' Antonio Brown for reported fake vaccination card
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The NFL is aware of a report claiming wide receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, is in contact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and reviewing the matter, a league spokesman told UPI on Friday.
Kyle Van Noy, Patriots defense dismantle Falcons
NFL // 15 hours ago
Kyle Van Noy, Patriots defense dismantle Falcons
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots allowed just 165 total yards, totaled four sacks and collected four interceptions in a shutout of the Atlanta Falcons to kick off Week 11 of the NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL to probe Bucs' Antonio Brown for reported fake vaccination card
NFL to probe Bucs' Antonio Brown for reported fake vaccination card
Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings
Fantasy football: Diggs, Adams, Godwin top Week 11 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Diggs, Adams, Godwin top Week 11 wide receiver rankings
Kyle Van Noy, Patriots defense dismantle Falcons
Kyle Van Noy, Patriots defense dismantle Falcons
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement