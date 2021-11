New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, shown Sept. 27, 2020, missed last week's game against the Tennessee Titans because of a knee injury. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out for the second consecutive week due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday. The Saints also ruled out both of their starting offensive tackles, Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and backup tailback Ty Montgomery (finger) for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after they missed practice all week.

Saints backup quarterback Taysom Hill (foot) was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report after practicing on a limited basis Friday. Kamara was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but he failed to get on the practice field Thursday and Friday.

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton declined to reveal details about Kamara's knee ailment, so it remains unclear if Kamara experienced a setback this week or if he is gradually working his way back. The Pro Bowl runner initially suffered his injury during the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

"Yeah, I miss my guy. But, obviously, he's working to get as healthy as he can to be able to play," Saints backup tailback Mark Ingram said earlier this week. "But until then I'm going to hold it down. We're all going to hold it down for him."

Kamara leads the Saints' depleted offense with 840 yards from scrimmage this season. He has seven total touchdowns and 32 receptions in 2021.

In Kamara's absence last week, Ingram had 18 touches for 108 yards and a touchdown against the Titans.