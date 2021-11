Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (L), shown Oct. 8, 2020, initially injured his foot during the Bears' third game of the season. He played hurt for several weeks before missing the team's past two games. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears star outside linebacker Khalil Mack will undergo season-ending foot surgery, head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday. Mack initially injured his foot during the Bears' third game of the season against the Cleveland Browns, but he managed to play through the ailment for several weeks. The pain eventually became too great and Mack was forced to miss the Bears' past two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Advertisement

The Bears hoped the bye week would allow Mack's foot to heal, but the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year was unable to practice this week.

"With him, it's been the last several weeks just trying to get right," Nagy told reporters Friday. "I think we did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him, and I know he's put a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at. But this is where we're at.

"I know he's frustrated because he's such a competitor. But this is the best thing for him and the best situation to be able to help him out and get it fixed."

Advertisement

Mack, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Buffalo, recorded 19 total tackles, six sacks, one fumble recovery and a stuff across seven games for Chicago this season.

The All-Pro pass-rusher and six-time Pro Bowl selection has amassed 466 tackles, 76.5 sacks and 23 forced fumbles in 117 career games with the then-Oakland Raiders and Bears.