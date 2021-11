1/5

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (L) agreed to a four-year extension Friday and is now under contract with the Philadelphia Eagles through 2025. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert, the team announced Friday. The deal keeps the tight end under contract through 2025. Sources told ESPN, the Philadelphia Inquirer and NBC Sports Philadelphia that the pact is worth $59 million and includes $35 million guaranteed. Advertisement

"Today is a really special day," Goedert told reporters Friday. "It's something you dream about when you get into the league."

Goedert, 26, joined the Eagles as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State. The 6-foot-5, 256-pound pass catcher posted 429 yards and two scores on 29 catches through nine appearances this season.

Goedert totaled 166 catches for 1,894 yards and 14 scores in his first 51 career appearances for the Eagles. His extension comes just weeks after the franchise traded Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.

"I think I play an important part in our offense, in the pass game or the run game, I can do a lot," Goedert told reporters.

Goedert sustained a concussion in the Eagles win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver. He remains in the concussion protocol. He was limited at Thursday's practice and did not practice Wednesday, but is expected to play in Week 11.

The Eagles (4-6) host the New Orleans Saints (5-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.