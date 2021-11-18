Breaking News
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in fatal protest shootings
Nov. 18, 2021 / 11:07 AM / Updated at 12:44 PM

Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings

By Alex Butler
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is my top fantasy football play for Week 11. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Josh Allen top my Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021.

Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady round out my Top 5 options for Week 11. Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Ryan Tannehill and Tua Tagovailoa also land in my Top 10.

Tyrod Taylor is among the other quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Matthew Stafford and Teddy Bridgewater should be out of all lineups as the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams serve Week 11 byes. Continue to monitor the status of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, as he could return from a two-game injury absence.

RELATED Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is my top option this week. Prescott threw for 296 yards and two scores and ran for another touchdown in Week 10.

RELATED Fantasy football: Diggs, Adams, Godwin top Week 11 wide receiver rankings

He threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last six games. He totaled at least three touchdowns in five of those appearances.

Prescott, who ranks second in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks over the last four weeks, faces the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs tied for allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

Look for Prescott to throw at least three passing scores in what should be a high-scoring matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

RELATED Fantasy football: Stevenson, Foreman among best Week 11 adds

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is my No. 2 quarterback for Week 11. Allen passed for a season-high 366 yards and threw two touchdown passes in Week 10. This week, the Bills battle the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts allowed a league-high 23 touchdown passes, the fifth-most passing yards and the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks.

They also allowed the eighth-most rushing yards to the position. I expect Allen's Bills to dominate the Colts, passing for at least 300 yards and three scores.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow served a bye in Week 10. He returns to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Paradise, Nev. The Raiders tied for allowing the seventh-most passing scores to quarterbacks through 10 weeks, despite already serving their bye.

Burrow started the season hot, with at least two touchdown passes in each of his first eight games. He failed to find the end zone in Week 9. He entered that game on a hot streak, with at least three touchdown tosses in three-consecutive appearances.

I expect Burrow to bounce back in this matchup and connect with star rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for several big plays. Look for at least three touchdown tosses from the Bengals quarterback. He is my No. 6 option.

Tua Tagovailoa hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 7, but he should find success in Week 11 against the New York Jets. The Miami Dolphins quarterback should eclipse 250 passing yards and find the end zone at least twice against this beatable defense.

The Jets allowed the sixth-most passing yards to quarterbacks through 10 weeks, despite serving their bye in Week 6. They also just allowed 366 passing yards and two touchdown tosses to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Tagovailoa, my No. 10 option, can be plugged in as a QB1 streamer if your normal starter is on a bye or you are desperate for quarterback production.

LONGSHOTS

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor should only be in your starting lineup if your normal starter is on a bye, inactive or in a terrible slump. He is my No. 18 option in Week 11 due to a great matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 10 weeks. They also just allowed 298 passing yards and two scores to New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian in Week 10.

Taylor should total at least two scores in this matchup. The Texans will likely play from behind, meaning more pass attempts and fantasy football opportunities for Taylor.

Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at KC

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. IND

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DAL

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at CHI

5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at LVR

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at MIN

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. PIT

9. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

11. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

13. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. CIN

14. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NO

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at JAX

16. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears vs. BAL

17. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers vs. WAS

18. Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texas at TEN

19. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. DET

20. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts at BUF

