Nov. 18 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara failed to practice Thursday, leaving his status in question for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara, who missed the Saints' Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans because of a knee injury, returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, but he was unable to string together back-to-back practices. It remains unclear if he suffered a setback or is just gradually working toward a return. Advertisement

Last week, Saints head coach Sean Payton described the knee ailment as one that Kamara was rehabilitating to return "as quickly as he can get back." The coach said Kamara experienced "soreness" in the knee at the end of the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Veteran tailback Mark Ingram would handle another significant workload if Kamara is out or limited. Ingram had 18 touches for 108 yards and a touchdown against the Titans last week.

The Saints are dealing with several key injuries on offense this week. Backup quarterback Taysom Hill (foot) and standout offensive linemen Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) all missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

New Orleans (5-4) is scheduled to play the Eagles (4-6) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.