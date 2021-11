Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), shown Oct. 11, 2021, has totaled 2,447 passing yards and 639 rushing yards this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced to miss practice Thursday because of a non-COVID-related illness. This marks the fourth time this season that Jackson has been sidelined due to an illness. Without Jackson, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has handled the first-team reps in practice. Advertisement

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that Jackson's current illness isn't related to COVID-19. Jackson also missed Wednesday's practice session due to the ailment.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday he didn't have a full update on Jackson's status.

"I think he's feeling better," Roman said.

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is in the midst of another stellar season for the AFC-North leading Ravens. He ranks eighth in the league in passing yards (2,447) and seventh in rushing yards (639), with 16 total touchdowns.

Also Thursday, two of Jackson's top wide receivers -- Marquise Brown (thigh) and Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) -- didn't practice. It was the second straight day that Brown failed to practice.

The Ravens (6-3) are scheduled to play at the Chicago Bears (3-6) on Sunday.