Bills' Brown added to COVID-19 list; Chargers' Bosa added as close contact

1/3

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (R) was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact to another player who tested positive, coach Brandon Staley told reporters. File Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills right tackle Spencer Brown and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa are among the latest NFL players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, their teams announced. The Bills added Brown to the list Thursday. Brown started four of the Bills' nine games this season. Advertisement

Right guard Daryl Williams could slide over to take Brown's place in Week 11, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen could face more pressure as a result of the tackle's absence. The Bills also added defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to the list Monday.

The Bills host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y,

Bosa and Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery were added to the list Tuesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters Wednesday that Bosa is a close contact of Tillery, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Staley also said that Bosa returned a negative COVID-19 test result, meaning he could still play in Week 11. Bosa, who is not vaccinated, would need to wait five days and return no positive test results to return to the team.

Advertisement

The Chargers also added nose tackle Christian Covington to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. They host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive back Josh Metellus on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and activated safety Harrison Smith from the list Wednesday.

The Atlanta Falcons added guard Josh Andrews to the list Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Steelers added quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the list Monday.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was added to the list last week and missed his team's Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots.

Chubb remains on the list, but could be cleared in time to play in Week 11. The Browns activated running back John Kelly from the list Thursday. Kelly went on the list the day before Chubb.

The Browns host the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Cleveland. The Atlanta Falcons host the New England Patriots in the first game of Week 11 at 8:20 p.m. tonight in Atlanta.