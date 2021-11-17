Breaking News
Nov. 17, 2021 / 2:43 PM / Updated at 12:42 PM

Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings

By Alex Butler
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (R) is my No. 1 option for Week 11. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, A.J. Dillon, Dalvin Cook and Najee Harris top my Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021.

Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey, David Montgomery and James Conner round out my Top 10 options for Week 11.

D'Onta Foreman is another running backs to consider for your weekly lineup if you are in a league that features at least 14 teams.

Darrell Henderson, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon are among the players who should not be in starting lineups, as the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos get Week 11 byes.

RELATED Fantasy football: Diggs, Adams, Godwin top Week 11 wide receiver rankings

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 11 matchup.

TOP SHELF

Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals is my top fantasy football running back this week. Mixon averaged the third-most fantasy points per game among running backs over the last four weeks. He scored a touchdown in six consecutive games before his Week 10 bye.

RELATED Fantasy football: Stevenson, Foreman among best Week 11 adds

Mixon eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and scored twice in Week 9. This week, the Bengals face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 10 weeks.

I expect Mixon to score at least once and gain at least 120 yards from scrimmage in a Week 11 Bengals win.

Nick Chubb missed the Cleveland Browns' Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was activated from the list Friday and is a must start RB1 for the Browns' Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions.

RELATED Aaron Jones, Chase Young, T.J. Watt among stars injured in NFL's Week 10

Chubb ran for 137 yards and two scores in Week 9. I expect another huge day from the Browns running back against the Lions. The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 10 weeks.

Look for Chubb to lead the Browns to a lopsided victory Sunday in Cleveland. He is my No. 2 running back.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon is a must-start RB1 this week due to the injury absence of starter Aaron Jones.

Dillon went off for 128 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 23 touches in Week 10. He lands at No. 3 in my Week 11 rankings.

Look for the Dillon to break out in this matchup. I expect at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a score from Dillon against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Vikings allowed a rushing touchdown in eight of their last nine games. Dillon should be started in all leagues in Week 11.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is my No. 10 option.

This week, the Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 10 weeks.

I expect Conner, who scored in seven of his last eight games, to reach the end zone again in this NFC West division matchup.

LONGSHOTS

D'Onta Foreman of the Tennessee Titans is a bit of a high-risk play, but I recommend giving him a shot if you are in a league with at least 14 teams and need help at the running back position. Foreman received 11 carries and caught two passes in Week 10.

He should be more productive in Week 11 against the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the second-most rushing yards and the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 10 weeks. Foreman is my No. 19 running back for Week 11.

Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at LVR

2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. DET

3. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers at MIN

4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

5. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAC

6. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. PIT

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at KC

8. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. WAS

9. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. BAL

10. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

11. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at BUF

12. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF

13. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

14. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG

15. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. CIN

16. Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints at PHI

17. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at CLE

18. Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DAL

19. D'Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

20. Michael Carter, New York Jets vs. MIA

21. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at CAR

22. Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NO

23. Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

24. Zach Moss, Buffalo Bills vs. IND

25. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers at JAX

26. Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

27. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at TB

28. Adrian Peterson, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

29. Kenyan Drake, Las Vegas Raiders vs. CIN

30. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at KC

