Fantasy football: Diggs, Adams, Godwin top Week 11 wide receiver rankings

MIAMI, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Tyreek Hill and Tyler Lockett top my Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021. A.J. Brown, Amari Cooper, Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen and Ja'Marr Chase round out my Top 10 options for Week 11. DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Elijah Moore and Jakobi Meyers are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week. Advertisement

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick are among the wide receivers who should be benched this week, as their teams are on byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs tops my Week 11 rankings. Diggs scored a touchdown in three of his last four games. He also hauled in eight catches for a season-high 162 yards in Week 10.

This week, the Bills battle an Indianapolis Colts defense that allowed a league-high 15 touchdowns to wide receivers through 10 weeks. The Colts also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game and sixth-most catches to the position.

Diggs is an every week starter, but should give your lineup a huge boost in Week 11. I expect him to find the end zone twice.

Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is my No. 3 wide receiver. Godwin scored touchdowns in two of his last three games. He also catch at least five passes in each of his last five appearances.

The Buccaneers battle the New York Giants on Monday in Tampa, Fla. The Giants allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks.

I expect the Buccaneers to dominate in this matchup. Look for Godwin to make at least eight catches for 100 yards and a score.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Rookie wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle land at No. 14 and 19, respectively, in my Week 11 rankings.

Smith went off for 66 yards and two scores in Week 11. He also scored and totaled 116 yards in Week 9. I expect more of the same from the Philadelphia Eagles playmaker this week when he takes on the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints allowed the fourth-most receiving yards and the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. They also just allowed 100 yards to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Marcus Johnson in Week 10.

Look for Smith to break free for some big plays in this matchup. He should total at least 80 yards and find the end zone.

Waddle's Miami Dolphins battle the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through half the season. They also just allowed 267 total yards and a score to Buffalo Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in Week 10.

Waddle's 84 targets this season are tied for ninth-most in the NFL. His 60 catches are tied for the sixth-most in the league. Waddle only scored three times through his first 10 career games, but I expect another score this week in what could be a shootout.

He is a midrange WR2.

LONGSHOTS

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore can be used as a WR3 streamer this week due to his recent success and a matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins allowed the second-most catches, second-most receiving yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. Moore scored touchdowns in each of his last two games. He also received at least six targets in six of his last seven appearances.

Look for Moore to haul in at least eight catches for 90 yards in this matchup. He is my No. 24 option.

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is another player who can be plugged in as a Week 11 WR3. Meyers scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 10. This week, the Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons tied for allowing the third-most touchdown catches and surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. They also just allowed a 94-yard, two-score performance to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is coming off one of his best games of the season. I expect his success to carry over to Week 11, which will lead to production for Meyers. Look for the Patriots wide receiver to gain at least 50 yards and reach the end zone.

He is my No. 25 wide receiver for Week 11.

Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. IND

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at MIN

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG

4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DAL

5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

6. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

7. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at KC

8. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at JAX

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. PIT

10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at LVR

11. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

12. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

13. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at KC

14. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NO

15. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG

16. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. PIT

17. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at CHI

18. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. CIN

19. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

20. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

21. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

22. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAC

23. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. WAS

24. Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. MIA

25. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at ATL

26. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at TEN

27. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at CAR

28. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts at BUF

29. Corey Davis, New York Jets vs. MIA

30. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at CHI

31. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at LVR

32. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at JAX

33. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. BAL

34. Kenny Golladay, New York Giants at TB

35. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. BAL

36. Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders vs. CIN

37. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants at TB

38. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. IND

39. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. DET

40. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

41. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. WAS

42. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots at ATL

43. Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills vs. IND

44. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns vs. DET

45. Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF

46. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF

47. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at KC

48. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at LVR

49. James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAC

50. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints at PHI