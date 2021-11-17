Tampa Bay Buccaneers put CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that veteran cornerback Richard Sherman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, three days after he suffered a calf injury during pregame warm-ups at Washington.

Sherman signed with the Buccaneers in Week 4 and saw action in three games before sustaining a hamstring injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 14. He was set to return for the Bucs' Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 31, but he failed to suit up.

Last week, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Sherman was finally "good to go" after having the bye to heal, but the veteran defensive back experienced a setback before Sunday's contest against the Washington Football Team.

"No, he was fine. He was fine Thursday and Friday," said Arians, who noted that he didn't think Sherman tried to do too much in his return. "I thought he was going to have a heck of a ball game. He just strained his calf before the ball game."

Sherman's calf injury is the latest blow to the Buccaneers' depleted secondary. The team has been without starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 1.

The Bucs also have been missing their other starter at cornerback in Carlton Davis, who sustained a quadriceps injury in Week 4 that landed him on injured reserve.

In addition to Murphy-Bunting and Davis, cornerbacks Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney and Rashard Robinson and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. have dealt with injuries this season.

In three games for the Buccaneers this season, the 33-year-old Sherman has recorded 11 total tackles and one fumble recovery.

The Buccaneers (6-3) are scheduled to play the New York Giants (3-6) on ESPN's Monday Night Football this week.