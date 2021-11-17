Trending
NFL
Nov. 17, 2021 / 11:07 AM

Chiefs' legend Curley Culp diagnosed with stage-4 cancer

By Alex Butler

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Longtime Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Curley Culp went to Twitter to request prayers for healing after his stage-4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Culp, 75, announced the diagnosis Tuesday on the social media platform.

"To my followers, family and friends: I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer," Culp tweeted. "Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated.

"Love life, family and friends. Pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing."

The nose tackle played football and wrestled collegiately at Arizona State, where he was the 1967 NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion.

He entered the NFL in 1968 as a second-round draft pick by the Chiefs. He went on to make six Pro Bowls and was a 1975 All-Pro.

Culp won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 1970. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Culp joined the Houston Oilers in a 1974 trade and spent his final season in 1981 with the Detroit Lions. He appeared in 179 games over his 14-year career.

