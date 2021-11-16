Trending
NFL
Nov. 16, 2021 / 2:26 PM

Fantasy football: Stevenson, Foreman among best Week 11 adds

By Alex Butler
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (C) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (R) are among my top waiver wire additions for Week 11. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Week 11 waiver includes several high-upside options to add to your fantasy football team. Running back is the best position to target due to several injuries for starters at the position.

Check your waiver wire to see if Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon is available. He would be my top priority if he weren't owned in more than 50% of leagues. Dillon could provide RB1 value for several weeks in the absence of injured Packers starter Aaron Jones.

Rhamondre Stevenson, D'Onta Foreman, Mac Jones and Bryan Edwards are among the players you should target who are available in more than 50% of leagues.

Stevenson and Foreman could provide RB2 value this week. Jones is a stream-worthy QB1. Edwards is a WR3 streamer if you are in a league with at least 14 teams.

RELATED Aaron Jones, Chase Young, T.J. Watt among stars injured in NFL's Week 10

Four NFL teams were on bye in Week 9, which means several valuable players or defenses were likely dropped in your league. Scan your waiver wire for those options to provide depth for your roster.

Make sure to bench players from the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, as those teams get byes in Week 10.

Keep an eye on your opponent's roster for your matchup. You could snag a player that they might need, giving yourself an advantage.

RELATED Ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sues NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell

Waiver wire additions should be players either who can contribute to your roster immediately or players you can put on your bench in hopes they will provide value down the road.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 11:

RELATED Los Angeles Rams sign ex-Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Mac Jones; RB | Rhamondre Stevenson, D'Onta Foreman; WR | Bryan Edwards, Robby Anderson; TE | Dan Arnold; D/ST | Dolphins; K | Randy Bullock

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Cam Newton; RB | Wayne Gallman Jr., Eno Benjamin, Jeff Wilson Jr.; WR | Nelson Agholor, Van Jefferson; TE | Adam Trautman; D/ST | Titans; K | Zane Gonzalez

TOP DROPS

QB | Teddy Bridgewater; RB | Jeremy McNichols; WR | Robert Woods; TE | Noah Fant; D/ST | Rams; K | Matt Gay

QUARTERBACK

Mac Jones is my top quarterback to add off your Week 11 waiver wire. The New England Patriots rookie threw a season-high three touchdown passes in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. This week, the Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons are tied for allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Jones can be plugged in as a QB1 streamer in leagues with at least 14 teams. He is a fantastic bye week replacement.

RUNNING BACK

The waiver wire features several streaming options for Week 11. A.J. Dillon is my top choice, if he is available in your league. I also like Rhamondre Stevenson and D'Onta Foreman.

Stevenson is more of an immediate play. The New England Patriots running back ran for 100 yards and two scores in Week 10, when he played in place of starter Damien Harris.

Harris' Week 11 status is unknown, but Stevenson will provide RB2 value if he misses this game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs through 10 weeks.

I like Foreman as a risky RB2/flex streamer in Week 11, but he could provide more season-long value than Stevenson. The Tennessee Titans running back situation is a bit murky as the team tries to replace the production of injured starter Derrick Henry.

Foreman received an increased workload, with 13 touches in Week 10. I expect even more work going forward and he could eventually land on the mid-range RB2 value with good matchups later this season.

WIDE RECEIVER

Bryan Edwards and Robby Anderson are among the wide receivers to target on your Week 11 waiver wire. Edwards hauled in three catches for 88 yards and a score in Week 10. He should be more involved in the Las Vegas Raiders offense going forward due to the departure of Henry Ruggs III.

This week, the Raiders face the Cincinnati Bengals in what should be a shootout. The Bengals allowed wide receiver touchdowns in each of their last three games. I expect Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to throw at least three touchdown passes in this matchup. He should connect with Edwards on one of those throws.

Edwards is a low-end WR3 in this matchup and a great bye-week fill in.

TIGHT END

Dan Arnold of the Jacksonville Jaguars is my top tight end target this week. Arnold received a total of 17 targets over his last three games. He also gained at least 60 receiving yards in four of his last five appearances.

I expect Arnold to continue to get looks in this Jaguars offense. He is worth adding to your team if you play in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting tight ends.

The Jaguars face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. I expect the Jaguars to trail in this game and be forced to throw. Arnold should provide low-end TE1 value.

