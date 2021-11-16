Baltimore Ravens release ex-Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell

Former New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, shown Oct. 27, 2019, joined the Baltimore Ravens in September and served as a reserve in the team's backfield. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens waived former Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday after the veteran tailback struggled across five games for the team. Bell will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed by another team during the waivers process. Advertisement

Before the Ravens announced the roster move, Bell wrote on social media: "This hurts but it's been a blessing to be here to say the least. I've enjoyed every second of this short period and gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it's a great place to be. I appreciate Eric [DeCosta] & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called [a] Raven."

The 29-year-old Bell failed to impress during his short stint in Baltimore, averaging a career-low 2.7 yards per carry. He had 31 rushing attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns over five games for the Ravens.

Baltimore signed Bell to the practice squad Sept. 7 to aid its injury-riddled backfield. The former Pittsburgh Steelers runner never had more than a reserve role for the Ravens, as he sat behind Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman on the depth chart.

Bell's best game for Baltimore came in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 7, when he recorded 48 rushing yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. However, he never totaled more than 18 rushing yards in his other four appearances.

With Bell's release, the Ravens are left with three running backs on their 53-man roster in Murray, Freeman and Ty'Son Williams. Baltimore, which lost its top running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to season-ending injuries before the start of the season, also has Nate McCrary on the practice squad.

A second-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2013, Bell -- a three-time Pro Bowl selection -- has notched 6,536 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns in 93 career games with the Steelers, Ravens, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.