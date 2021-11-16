Deebo Samuel, Jimmie Ward spark 49ers win over Rams

1/5

San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward celebrates intercepting a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Deebo Samuel totaled 133 yards from scrimmage and two scores and the San Francisco 49ers defense smothered the Los Angeles Rams offense in an impressive 31-10 victory. The 49ers held the Rams to 278 total yards, outgained their division foes 156 to 52 yards on the ground and safety Jimmie Ward intercepted Matthew Stafford twice in the win Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Advertisement

"I just feel like when players make big plays, the guys just feed off of that momentum and have everybody juiced up," Ward told reporters. "The next thing that you know somebody else makes a big play."

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 15 of 19 passes for 182 yards and two scores. Stafford completed 26 of 41 passes for 243 yards and a score, in addition to his two interceptions.

Ward intercepted Stafford for the first time just 2:03 into the game. The turnover sparked an 18-play, 93-yard scoring drive for the 49ers. Garoppolo ended the possession with an 8-yard touchdown toss to tight end George Kittle.

Ward intercepted Stafford for a second time about a minute later. He returned that interception for a 27-yard touchdown.

The Rams got into the end zone for their lone touchdown when Stafford threw a 10-yard pass to tight end Tyler Higbee at the start of the second quarter.

Samuel ran for an 8-yard touchdown on the next drive, giving the 49ers a 21-7 lead at halftime. 49ers kicker Robbie Gould made a 50-yard field goal with 4:38 left in the third. Garoppolo threw a 40-yard touchdown toss to Samuel about four minutes into the fourth for a 31-7 edge.

Rams kicker Matt Gay made a 37-yard field goal with 3:48 remaining for the final points of the night.

49ers defensive ends Nick Bosa and Arden Key each logged sacks in the victory. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught 11 pass for a game-high 122 yards in the loss.

"It was a humbling night for us as a team and a great opportunity for us to be able to take a deep breath, step away, look at the things that we need to correct," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters. "Particularly offensively over the last couple of weeks, it wasn't nearly good enough, but we'll look inwardly.

"We are going to figure this thing out and we are going to comeback freaking swinging. I promise you that all right for these last seven games of the regular season."

The Rams (7-3) face the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at 4:25 p.m. EST on Nov. 28 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers (4-5) battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.