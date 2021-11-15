Aaron Jones, Chase Young, T.J. Watt among stars injured in NFL's Week 10

1/5

Pittsburgh Steelers trainers help linebacker T.J. Watt to his feet following an injury during the second half of the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers 16-16 tie Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt were among star players to sustain injuries in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. Jones and Young each sustained knee injuries Sunday. The severity of the injuries will be determined once they undergo additional tests and MRIs on Monday. Advertisement

Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN that Washington believes Young tore the ACL in his right knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Sources told NFL Network, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and ESPN that the initial indication is that Jones sprained the MCL in his right knee. That injury could force Jones to miss several weeks.

Watt sustained hip and knee injuries during a tie with the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Sources told NFL Network that Watt is considered week to week.

Jones sustained his knee injury in the third quarter of the Packers' 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. Young went down in the second quarter of Washington's 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Landover, Md.

Packers linebacker Rashan Gary and defensive end Whitney Mercilus also exited early due to injuries Sunday and did not return. Gary sustained an elbow injury and Mercilus injured his bicep.

Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones injured his hip during the win Sunday in Landover.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold and running back Jalen Richard sustained injuries in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Paradise, Nev. Chiefs cornerback Charvarious Ward left that game early due to what coach Andy Reid said was a stomach illness.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also sustained injuries in Week 10, but they aren't expected to miss time.

The Packers (8-2) face the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Minneapolis. Washington (3-6) faces the Carolina Panthers (5-5) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams in the final game of Week 10 at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.