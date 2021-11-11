Trending
NFL
Nov. 11, 2021 / 2:32 PM

Free agent Cam Newton rejoins QB-needy Panthers

By Alex Butler
Cam Newton, who agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, will provide the team with quarterback depth. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Free agent quarterback Cam Newton agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, the team announced. The contract signing is pending a physical.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that the contract is worth up to $10 million for the rest of the season and includes $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

Advertisement

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday that starting quarterback Sam Darnold is headed to the injured reserve list. He is expected to miss four to six weeks with a shoulder injury in his throwing arm.

P.J. Walker, who is expected to start in Week 10, and Matt Barkley are the other two healthy quarterbacks on the Panthers depth chart. The Panthers signed Barkley earlier this week.

Newton, 32, completed 65.8% of his throws for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts last season for the San Francisco 49ers. He also ran for 592 yards and 12 scores in 2020. The Patriots released Newton in August.

Advertisement

Darnold, 24, joined the Panthers in April as part of a trade with the New York Jets. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft completed 59.5% of his throws for 1,986 yards, seven scores and 11 interceptions in nine starts this season for the Panthers. He also ran for five scores.

Walker, 26, played in the XFL in 2020 and signed a two-year contract with the Panthers the same year. He completed 3 of 14 passes for 33 yards in Week 7 for the Panthers. He failed to complete his lone pass attempt in Week 8.

Walker completed 32 of 56 passes for 368 yards, one score and five interceptions in four appearances in 2020.

The Panthers (4-5) will face the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

