Los Angeles Rams sign ex-Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., shown Sept. 8, 2019, cleared waivers earlier this week after the team released him. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a short-term contract with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday. NFL Media reported that Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were among the other teams Beckham considered joining this week. Advertisement

The free-agent wideout joins a high-powered Rams offense led by Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford and adds to a receiver group that already includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

"It's an opportunity for us as a team, it's an opportunity for him to come in here and prove himself to us," Stafford said Thursday. "What our room is about in the receiver room is pretty special. I know he'll fit right in and continue to get better and hopefully help us as a team."

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, became a free agent when he cleared waivers Tuesday after the Cleveland Browns released him. The Browns parted ways with the star receiver after he asked to be traded.

In Los Angeles, the 29-year-old Beckham essentially replaces veteran receiver DeSean Jackson, who was released last week after the Rams failed to find a trade partner before the deadline. Similar to Beckham, Jackson demanded a trade due to his lack of involvement in the offense.

Beckham is the second high-profile player that Los Angeles has added this month. The Rams traded for Denver Broncos star pass-rusher Von Miller before the NFL trade deadline last week.

In six games for the Browns this season, Beckham recorded 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns. He notched 1,035 receiving yards in 2019 -- his first year in Cleveland -- but suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020.

The Rams (7-2) are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) on ESPN's Monday Night Football.