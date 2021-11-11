Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory lands on IR with calf injury

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94), shown Dec. 13, 2020, sustained the calf injury during practice Wednesday. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys placed star defensive end Randy Gregory on injured reserve Thursday, just one day after he suffered a calf injury during practice. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that he expects Gregory to miss "multiple weeks" because of the calf ailment. With his placement on IR, Gregory will miss at least the next three games for Dallas. Advertisement

The timing of Gregory's injury significantly impacts the Cowboys, who are set to face the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders over the next three weeks.

Gregory is tied with rookie Micah Parsons for the team lead in sacks (five) and leads the Cowboys with 20 quarterback pressures this season. He also has forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble.

"I think he was probably one of our best players. You could make the argument probably one of, clearly, our best players on defense," McCarthy said. "Yeah, very disruptive. Our team and our defensive players feed off his activity. Definitely feel for him, he's having a heck of a year.

"But he's back in there this morning and he'll attack his rehab just like he has attacked everything else."

The Cowboys haven't had pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence since their season opener after he sustained a broken foot in practice. He is expected to miss a few more weeks before returning.

Dallas has defensive ends Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston and Azur Kamara on its 53-man roster. Bradlee Anae, who was on the active roster earlier this year, and Breeland Speaks are on the team's practice squad.