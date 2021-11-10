Vaccinated Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier hospitalized with COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier (78) tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to a local emergency room Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings/YouTube

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier tested positive for COVID-19 and remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said 29 people, including himself, were tested as close contacts. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Dozier, who is on the practice squad, went to a local hospital Tuesday to be treated for COVID-19-related symptoms. The Vikings placed Dozier, who is vaccinated, on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Advertisement

Zimmer told reporters Wednesday that a Vikings player still was in the hospital due to the positive test result, but did not identify the player. He said the player, later identified as Dozier, is "stable," but the situation was "scary." He also said the player experienced difficulty breathing.

Dozier, 30, appeared in three games this season for the Vikings. He started all 16 regular-season games in 2020 for the NFC North franchise. The former Furman offensive lineman entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

The Vikings played without starting safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury last week due to positive COVID-19 tests. On Monday, they placed linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris on reserve/COVID-19 lists.

The Vikings said that Bradbury is vaccinated. He can return to the team when he produces two negative COVID-19 test results at least 24 hours apart or after a 10-day quarantine. Smith is ruled out for Week 10 because he is unvaccinated.

The Vikings face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.