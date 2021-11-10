Fantasy football: Jackson, Herbert lead Week 10 quarterback rankings

1/5

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is my top fantasy football option for Week 10. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert top my Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021. Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers round out my Top 5 options for Week 10. Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts and Matt Ryan also land in my Top 10. Advertisement

Mac Jones is among the other quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields should be out of all lineups as the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears serve Week 10 byes.

Rodgers' status should be monitored for the Packers Week 10 game due to his recent positive COVID-19 test result.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens ranks third in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks. He logged one of his best performances in Week 9, with 266 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and 120 rushing yards.

I expect a similar performance from Jackson when the Ravens battle the Miami Dolphins on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jackson threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns when he last faced the Dolphins in 2019. The Dolphins allowed a league-high 2,670 passing yards and tied for allowing the third-most passing touchdowns through the first nine weeks this season.

Look for Jackson to throw at least three touchdown passes and produce 100 yards on the ground. He is my top quarterback for Week 10.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is my No. 2 option for Week 10. Herbert threw at least two touchdown passes in five of his last six starts. He also threw two touchdown tosses in each of his last two appearances.

This Sunday, the Chargers face the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed at least 250 passing yards and two passing scores in each of their last two games. Look for Herbert to eclipse both of those numbers Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers still needs to clear the league's COVID-19 protocol this week due to his positive test result from Week 9, but is a great play if he is available.

Rodgers threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last seven games. On Sunday, the Packers face the Seattle Seahawks in what should be a high-scoring game.

The Seahawks defense isn't bad against opposing fantasy football quarterbacks, but look for Rodgers to come out of his hiatus with a little extra motivation.

I expect the reigning NFL MVP to connect with wide receiver Davante Adams for of his three scores in this matchup. Rodgers also should eclipse 300 passing yards.

He is my No. 5 quarterback for Week 10.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returned from a one-game injury absence in Week 9, but struggled in a loss to the Denver Broncos. Look for Prescott, my No. 8 fantasy football quarterback, to bounce back Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons tied for allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through nine weeks. They also just allowed 249 yards and two scores to New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian in Week 9.

I expect Prescott to throw for at least 250 yards and three scores in a Cowboys blowout victory.

LONGSHOTS

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was among my top waiver wire additions this week. Ryan threw for 343 yards and two scores and ran for a touchdown in Week 9.

This week, the Falcons face a Dallas Cowboys defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per games to quarterbacks through nine weeks. The Cowboys also just allowed 249 passing yards and two total scores in Week 9 to Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Ryan is without top wide receiver Calvin Ridley, but I expect the Falcons to throw a lot while playing from behind against the Cowboys.

Ryan's increased attempts should result in more fantasy football production. Look for at least 300 passing yards and two scores from the Falcons quarterback in Week 10. Ryan is my No. 10 option.

New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones lands at No. 16 in my Week 10 quarterback rankings, but should only be in your lineup if you are desperate.

Jones threw for just 139 yards and a score in Week 9, but I expect a much better performance Sunday when he faces the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are tied for allowing the third-most passing scores to quarterbacks through nine weeks. They also allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

I don't expect a lot of passing yards from Jones, but he should find the end zone at least twice in this home matchup. He is a low-end QB1 streamer for leagues with at least 14 teams.

Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at MIA

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at MIN

3. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at WAS

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. SEA

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at SF

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at LVR

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at DEN

10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at DAL

11. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at GB

12. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR

13. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. NO

14. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos vs. PHI

15. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DET

16. Mac Jones, New England Patriots vs. CLE

17. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at LAC

18. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

19. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

20. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team vs. TB