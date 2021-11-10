Ekeler, Elliott, Cook lead Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings

1/6

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (C) runs against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Najee Harris and Darrell Henderson top my Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021. Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara, Jonathan Taylor and D'Ernest Johnson round out my Top 10 options for Week 10. Advertisement

Devin Singletary, Myles Gaskin and Eno Benjamin are three other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup if you are in a league that features at least 14 teams.

Joe Mixon, Devontae Booker, David Montgomery and David Johnson are among the players who should not be in starting lineups, as the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans get Week 10 byes.

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 10 matchup.

TOP SHELF

Austin Ekeler ranks second among active running backs in fantasy points per game. The Los Angeles Chargers workhorse scored in four of his last six games and is my top running back for Week 10.

The Chargers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Vikings allowed the eighth-most rushing yards to running backs through nine weeks, despite already serving their bye. They also just allowed 247 rushing yards in Week 9 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Look for Ekeler to get at least 30 touches in this matchup. I expect the Chargers running back to produce at least 120 yards from scrimmage and two scores.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is my No. 2 option for Week 10. Elliott's last touchdown came when he scored twice in Week 5. I expect him to return to the end zone when the Cowboys host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

The Falcons tied for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs through nine weeks and just allowed 104 yards from scrimmage and a score to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Look for Elliott to post similar statistics this week, with at least 120 yards from scrimmage and a score against this vulnerable defense.

SNEAKY PLAYS

D'Ernest Johnson is expected to start at running back Sunday against the New England Patriots due to several COVID-19-related issues and injuries to Cleveland Browns running backs.

Johnson ran for 146 yards and a score in his last start in Week 7. I expect another great day from the Browns backup Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots allowed the ninth-most rushing yards to running backs through nine weeks. Look for Johnson to get a ton of work in this matchup, with at least 20 carries. He should find the end zone and produce close to 100 yards from scrimmage.

Johnson is my No. 10 running back for Week 10.

Devin Singletary is another player who could see increased work in Week 10 due to the status of his team's running back room. Zack Moss' status for the Buffalo Bills' game against the New York Jets is uncertain due to his placement in the NFL's concussion protocol.

If Moss can't play, I expect Singletary to provide low-end RB1/high-end RB2 value Sunday in East Rutherford, N.Y.

The Jets allowed the most fantasy points per game to running backs through nine weeks. They also allowed a league-high 14 rushing touchdowns and the fifth-most rushing yards to the position, despite serving their bye in that timeframe.

Look for Singletary, my No. 14 option, to produce at least 80 yards from scrimmage. He also should get several chances to score in this game, which I expect the Bills to dominate.

LONGSHOTS

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin is not a safe play, but could provide value in Week 10 if you are desperate for production at the position.

Gaskin scored his second touchdown of the season in Week 9 against the Houston Texans and enters Week 10 with touchdowns in two of his last three appearances.

He likely won't get a ton of yards in Week 10, but I like his chances to score against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. They also allowing at least one rushing score in three of their last four games.

I expect at least 60 total yards and a score from Gaskin in this matchup. He is my No. 17 option and can be used as a low-end RB2 streamer or flex play in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Eno Benjamin is a low-floor, high-ceiling RB2 or flex play for me this week, but only if you are in a league with at least 14 teams and are desperate at the position due to injuries, byes or potential issues with COVID-19.

The Arizona Cardinals will play without running back Chase Edmonds in Week 10, which leaves James Conner and Benjamin as the team's top running backs.

Conner and Edmonds split carries through the first nine weeks of the season. The Cardinals will likely increase Benjamin's workload due to Edmonds' injury absence. Benjamin received nine carries in Week 9 and produced 39 yards and a score.

Look for his workload to increase to at least 10 carries this week against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers allowed the 11th-most rushing yards to running backs through nine weeks.

I expect Benjamin to total at least 60 yards. He is a touchdown-or-bust play and my No. 26 running back for Week 10.

Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIN

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at LAC

4. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DET

5. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams at SF

6. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at ARI

7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. SEA

8. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at TEN

9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

10. D'Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns at NE

11. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

12. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

13. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at PIT

14. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

15. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

16. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. PHI

17. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. BAL

18. Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks at GB

19. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR

20. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons at DAL

21. Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles at DEN

22. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. PHI

23. Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens at MIA

24. Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs at LVR

25. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at WAS

26. Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR

27. Adrian Peterson, Tennessee Titans vs. NO

28. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team vs. TB

29. Michael Carter, New York Jets vs. BUF

30. Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots vs. CLE