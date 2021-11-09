Fantasy football: Brown, Evans top Week 10 wide receiver rankings

1/5

MIAMI, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown, Mike Evans, Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams top my Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021. Michael Pittman, Stefon Diggs, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown and Justin Jefferson round out my Top 10 options for Week 10. D.J. Moore, Marvin Jones and Donovan Peoples-Jones are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week. Advertisement

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Brandin Cooks and Kadarius Toney are among the wide receivers who should be benched this week, as their teams are on byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

A.J. Brown continues to see a ton of targets in the Tennessee Titans offense, with 22 over his last two games. I expect those looks to increase more down the stretch, as the Titans offense attempts to recover amid the injury absence of running back Derrick Henry.

Brown went off for 133 yards and a score in Week 7 and 155 yards and a score in Week 8. He pulled in five of 11 targets for 42 yards in Week 9, but should bounce back with a big performance Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints just allowed 343 passing yards to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Look for Brown and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to connect at least 10 times for 150 yards and a score against the Saints.

Brown is my top wide receiver for Week 10.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is my No. 2 option for Week 10. Evans scored touchdowns in three of his last four games. He reached the end zone twice in Week 5 and three times in Week 7.

Look for the Buccaneers playmaker to go off Sunday, when he faces the Washington Football Team. Washington allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through nine weeks.

Evans is a lock for at least 80 yards and a score.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Michael Pittman of the Indianapolis Colts is a breakout fantasy football star. He scored in four of his last five games, including touchdowns in three-consecutive appearances.

This week, Pittman's Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through nine weeks.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his last six starts. I expect Wentz to continue that streak and find Pittman for at least one score in this matchup.

Pittman is my No. 6 option for Week 10 and a WR1 for the rest of the season.

D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers is my No. 15 wide receiver for Week 10. Moore last reached the end zone in Week 4, but should get several chances to return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are tied for allowing the second-most receiving scores to wide receivers. They also just allowed 326 passing yards to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 9.

I expect Moore to total at least 75 yards and score. He is a low-end WR1 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

LONGSHOTS

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones is a WR2 this week. Jones' Jaguars battle the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Colts allowed a league-high 15 receiving touchdowns to wide receivers through nine weeks. They also allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to the position.

Jones should get several chances to find the end zone in this AFC South division matchup. He is my No. 21 option for Week 10.

Donovan Peoples-Jones of the Cleveland Browns is one of my top waiver wire targets for Week 10. He can be used as a WR3 streamer for the Browns' matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots enter this game on a three-game winning streak and the Browns could play without running back Nick Chubb, due to his recent positive COVID-19 test result.

If that's the case, I expect more passing attempts, increasing Peoples-Jones' targets. Peoples-Jones went off for 86 yards and a score in Week 9. He scored twice and totaled 101 receiving yards in his previous appearance in Week 6.

I expect at least 70 yards from Peoples-Jones in this matchup. He is my No. 29 option.

Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. NO

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at WAS

3. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at GB

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at SF

5. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. SEA

6. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

8. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIN

9. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at MIA

10. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at LAC

11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL

12. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at LVR

13. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIN

14. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at GB

15. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at ARI

16. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL

17. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at WAS

18. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at SF

19. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DET

20. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans vs. NO

21. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

22. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at LAC

23. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

24. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. TB

25. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. PHI

26. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. BAL

27. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

28. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. PHI

29. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at NE

30. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

31. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR

32. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at MIA

33. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at NE

34. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at DAL

35. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR

36. Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. BUF

37. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at DEN

38. Mack Hollins, Miami Dolphins vs. BAL

39. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DET

40. Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

41. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR

42. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints at TEN

43. Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

44. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. PHI

45. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at LVR

46. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

47. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. BUF

48. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. CLE

48. Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

49. Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints at TEN

50. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams at SF

