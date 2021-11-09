Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 9, 2021 / 7:54 AM

T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG

By Alex Butler
1/5
T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (pictured) celebrates a sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Monday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a late rally, with Chris Boswell making a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining to beat the Chicago Bears in the final Week 9 game of the 2021 NFL season.

The Steelers led by 14 points two different times in the 29-27 victory Monday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Bears used a 21-point fourth quarter to take a late lead. Bears kicker Cairo Santos was well short on a 65-yard attempt as time expired, resulting in the loss.

Advertisement

"A win is a win," Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who totaled three sacks, told reporters. "It was draining and a long game. I'll take a win.

"We gotta get Heinz Field going crazy again next week."

RELATED San Francisco 49ers' Mike McGlinchey out for season with quad injury

The Bears outgained the Steelers 414 to 280 in total yards, but totaled two turnovers compared to the Steelers' one giveaway. The Bears also totaled 12 penalties for 115 yards and lost the time of possession battle by nearly nine minutes.

"We had it all the way right? That's just the nature of this thing," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "It's the NFL, you are going to be in battles.

Advertisement

"The most important thing is that you smile in the face of adversity and deliver the necessary plays."

RELATED Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 21 of 30 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He threw both scores to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields completed 17 of 29 passes for 291 yards, one score and one interception.

"Losing the game was tough," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters. "Too many penalties. ... We can't have that. We had to get more points in the first half. In the second half, the defense played better."

RELATED Bears activate RB David Montgomery off IR before MNF game vs. Steelers

The Steelers took a 7-0 lead when rookie running back Najee Harris ran for a 10-yard score 5:18 into the game.

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward intercepted Fields with 2:03 left in the first quarter. The Steelers turned the turnover into points with a 9-play, 36-yard touchdown drive.

Roethlisberger threw a 4-yard touchdown toss to Freiermuth to end that possession. Santos made a 30-yard kick with 15 seconds left in the second quarter to make the score 14-3 at halftime.

Advertisement

Santos made a 22-yard kick on the Bears' first drive of the second half. The Steelers pushed their advantage back to 14 points with a 9-play, 75-yard drive on the next possession. Freiermuth caught a 10-yard pass from Roethlisberger to end that drive and make the score 20-6.

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney scored on a 15-yard run 43 seconds into the fourth quarter. Boswell made a 54-yard field goal on the Steelers next drive.

The Bears punted midway through the fourth quarter. Steelers returner Ray-Ray McCloud fumbled on the return.

Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson scooped the loose ball off the ground and returned the fumble for a 25-yard touchdown, cutting the Steelers lead to 23-20.

Boswell made a 52-yard kick with 2:52 remaining to give the Steelers a six-point edge. The Bears responded with a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Fields threw a 16-yard pass to Mooney for that score, giving the Bears a 27-26 lead with 1:46 remaining.

The Steelers answered with a 7-play, 52-yard drive, taking the ball from their own 25-yard line to the Bears 23-yard line. Boswell split the uprights with his 40-yard, go-ahead kick.

Fields took the Bears from their own 25-yard line to the Steelers 47-yard line on the game's final possession. Santos smacked his long distance attempt, but the kick fell well short of the goal posts.

Advertisement

The Steelers (5-3) host the Detroit Lions (0-8) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Heinz Field. The Bears (3-6) get a Week 10 bye and host the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 21 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

This week in the National Football League

New Orleans Saints' Kenny Stills (L) has the ball knocked away by Atlanta Falcons Duron Harmon at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. The Falcons won 27-25. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

San Francisco 49ers' Mike McGlinchey out for season with quad injury
NFL // 8 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers' Mike McGlinchey out for season with quad injury
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn quadriceps, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced.
Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video
NFL // 11 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders waived former first-round pick Damon Arnette on Monday after the second-year cornerback was seen making death threats while brandishing firearms in a video posted to social media over the weekend.
Bears activate RB David Montgomery off IR before MNF game vs. Steelers
NFL // 13 hours ago
Bears activate RB David Montgomery off IR before MNF game vs. Steelers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears activated running back David Montgomery off injured reserve ahead of the team's "Monday Night Football" game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL injuries: Cardinals' Edmonds, Patriots' Harris exit early, Dolphins' Tua day-to-day
NFL // 21 hours ago
NFL injuries: Cardinals' Edmonds, Patriots' Harris exit early, Dolphins' Tua day-to-day
MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Running backs Chase Edmonds and Damien Harris were among the NFL players to sustain game-ending injuries in Week 9. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered "day -to-day" due to a finger injury.
Panthers' Haason Reddick calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for 'dirty' play
NFL // 22 hours ago
Panthers' Haason Reddick calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for 'dirty' play
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pass rusher Haason Reddick shared criticism of Mac Jones with reporters for what he believes was a "dirty" play by the quarterback in the first quarter of the New England Patriots' Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Cardinals win record 5 Gold Gloves; Astros, Royals, A's win twice
NFL // 23 hours ago
Cardinals win record 5 Gold Gloves; Astros, Royals, A's win twice
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Nolan Arenado, Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader won a record five Gold Gloves for the St. Louis Cardinals, MLB announced. Three other teams had two players receive the fielding honor.
Defense leads Titans past Rams to extend winning streak
NFL // 1 day ago
Defense leads Titans past Rams to extend winning streak
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans sacked Matthew Stafford five times and forced two turnovers to beat the Los Angeles Rams and extend their winning streak to five-consecutive games.
Dolphins use defense to beat Texans, snap losing streak
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins use defense to beat Texans, snap losing streak
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins forced four turnovers and sacked Tyrod Taylor five times to beat the Houston Texans and snap a seven-game losing streak Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Josh Allen lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9.
Harris, Ekeler lead Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Harris, Ekeler lead Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Najee Harris and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video
Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video
Cardinals win record 5 Gold Gloves; Astros, Royals, A's win twice
Cardinals win record 5 Gold Gloves; Astros, Royals, A's win twice
Panthers' Haason Reddick calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for 'dirty' play
Panthers' Haason Reddick calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for 'dirty' play
NFL injuries: Cardinals' Edmonds, Patriots' Harris exit early, Dolphins' Tua day-to-day
NFL injuries: Cardinals' Edmonds, Patriots' Harris exit early, Dolphins' Tua day-to-day
Breeders' Cup results point to exciting racing around globe for years
Breeders' Cup results point to exciting racing around globe for years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement