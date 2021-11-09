Trending
NFL
Nov. 9, 2021 / 6:47 PM

Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, free to sign anywhere

By Connor Grott
Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, free to sign anywhere
Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., shown Aug. 8, 2019, had 17 catches for 232 yards in six games for the Browns this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers Tuesday and is eligible to sign with any team as a free agent.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and Cleveland.com that Beckham wants to join a playoff contender for the remainder of the 2021 season. According to the outlets, multiple teams with winning records and high-powered offenses are expected to show interest in the superstar wideout.

ESPN reported that certain players on those contending teams already have contacted Beckham in hopes of luring the LSU product to their respective organizations. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Beckham has prioritized the Green Bay Packers as his No. 1 landing spot.

The Browns excused Beckham from practice last week as the two sides worked out his exit, which was finalized Friday. After he was officially released Monday, Beckham was eligible to join the other 31 teams, but none wanted to place a waiver claim and pick up his renegotiated $7.25 million contract before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Cleveland owes Beckham $4.25 million, according to ESPN, but the franchise will save $3 million.

Beckham recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games for the Browns this season. He notched just two 100-yard games in 29 matchups after joining Cleveland in the 2019 trade with the New York Giants.

The 29-year-old Beckham eventually asked to be traded and never developed a connection with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham forced his way out of Cleveland last week when his father shared a video on social media -- hours before the NFL trade deadline -- that featured plays in which Mayfield didn't pass Beckham the ball.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, accumulated 1,035 receiving yards during his first season with the Browns, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020.

