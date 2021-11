1/5

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19 this week, putting their status in doubt for the team's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Cleveland.com about the positive test results Tuesday afternoon. The New England Patriots host the Browns on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. Sources also told the outlets that Chubb and Felton are vaccinated. Advertisement

Vaccinated NFL players who test positive for COVID-19 can return to their team if they remain symptom-free and produce two negative tests that are taken 24 hours apart.

Browns running back John Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Running back Kareem Hunt is on injured reserve.

D'Ernest Johnson is the only healthy running back on the team's roster and is in line to start if Chubb can't play in Week 10.

Johnson ran for 146 yards and a score on 22 carries when he started in place of Chubb in Week 7.

Chubb ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in the Browns' Week 9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. He leads the team with 721 rushing yards and six rushing scores this season.

The Patriots rank No. 14 in rushing yards allowed this season. They've allowed the ninth-fewest yards per attempt.