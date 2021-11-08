Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 8, 2021 / 7:25 AM

Defense leads Titans past Rams to extend winning streak

By Alex Butler
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard recorded an interception for a touchdown in a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans sacked Matthew Stafford five times and forced two turnovers to beat the Los Angeles Rams and extend their winning streak to five-consecutive games.

The Titans offense, playing without injured star running back Derrick Henry, posted just 194 total yards in the 28-16 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

"We played a complete game on defense," Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons told reporters.

"We gave up a couple plays here and there, but what more can you ask for? Our defense was flying around and having fun, we got some sacks and turnovers. Everybody was playing together and having fun."

Simmons totaled three sacks in the victory. Safety Kevin Byard intercepted Stafford and returned the turnover for a 24-yard touchdown.

"I basically spotted them 14 points," Stafford told reporters. "Can't do that in the NFL, especially against a good team like that, that wants to get out in front, run the football, mix coverages, all that kind of stuff.

"Just wasn't good enough early in the game. Turnovers really killed us. Those were on me."

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill midway through the first quarter. Rams kicker Matt Gay made a 34-yard field goal on the resulting possession.

The Rams carried the 3-0 lead into the second quarter. The Titans defense pressured Stafford in the end zone 2:35 into the frame. The veteran quarterback threw an ill-advised pass during the sequence, which was intercepted by David Long Jr.

Tannehill threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Geoff Swain on the next snap to give the Titans the lead. Byard intercepted Stafford on the first play of the next drive. His return for a touchdown pushed the Titans advantage to 14-3.

Tannehill ran for a 1-yard score 2:10 before halftime. The Titans led 21-3 at the break.

Gay made field goals on the Rams' first two drives of the third quarter. Titans running back Adrian Peterson scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown with three minutes left in the fourth.

The Rams scored the final points of the game on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Sony Michel with 24 seconds remaining.

Stafford completed 31 of 48 passes for 294 yards, one score and two interceptions. Tannehill completed 19 of 27 passes for 143 yards, one score and one interception.

Rams wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp recorded 98 and 95 receiving yards, respectively, in the loss.

The Rams (7-2) face the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at 8:15 p.m. EST Nov. 15 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Titans (7-2) host the New Orleans Saints (5-3) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

