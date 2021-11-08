Cardinals win record 5 Gold Gloves; Astros, Royals, A's win twice

1/5

Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals won a Gold Glove Award at third base in the National League. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Nolan Arenado, Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader won a record five Gold Gloves for the St. Louis Cardinals, MLB announced. Three other teams had two players receive the fielding honor. MLB announced the 2021 Gold Glove Award winners Sunday on ESPN. The Cardinals are the first team in history with at least five winners in the same season. Advertisement

Arenado won the honor at third base for the ninth time of his career. Goldschmidt claimed the honor for the fourth time at first base. O'Neil won for the second time as an outfielder. Edman and Bader won for the first time at second base and in center field, respectively.

Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall and pitcher Max Fried, who helped the team win a World Series last week, also claimed the honor. Duvall led National League right fielders in defensive runs saved to win his first Gold Glove. Fried won a Gold Glove for the second-consecutive season.

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings and San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford won the other Gold Gloves for the National League. Crawford now owns four Gold Gloves.

Stallings, who led MLB with defensive runs saved among catchers, also tied Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa for the most among players at any position.

Kansas City Royals outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor also won Gold Gloves. Taylor led MLB center fielders in defensive runs saved and outs above average to win for the first time. Benintendi also won for the first time.

Oakland Athletics teammates Sean Murphy and Matt Chapman won Gold Gloves at catcher and third base, respectively, in the American League. Correa and Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel claimed two more Gold Gloves for the American League.

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien, New York Yankees right fielder Joey Gallo and Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel claimed the other Gold Gloves for the American League.

Murphy, Correa, Semien and Gurriel joined Benintendi and Taylor as first-time winners in the American League. Keuchel added a fifth Gold Glove to his collection. Chapman and Gallo won for a third and second time, respectively.

Baseball Writers' Association of America award finalists for MVP, Cy Young Award, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year will be announced at 6 p.m. EST Monday on MLB Network.

Winners for the Hank Aaron Award, given to the best overall offensive performer in each league, will be announced at 6 p.m. EST Tuesday on MLB Network.