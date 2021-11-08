San Francisco 49ers' Mike McGlinchey out for season with quad injury

San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey (L), shown Jan. 19, 2020, had allowed just two sacks and 13 pressures over 275 pass-blocking snaps this season. File Photo by Monica M. Davey/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn quadriceps, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday. McGlinchey sustained the injury during the first half of the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the division rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. After the game, Shanahan said he was uncertain about the severity of the ailment, but additional tests revealed the tear Monday morning. Advertisement

The quad injury will require surgery that will land McGlinchey on injured reserve.

"I thought Mike was doing a hell of a job coming off his last year," Shanahan told reporters. "We saw some really good things from Mike his first two years. I think he knows -- we all know -- he had a setback in his third season last year.

"He struggled at times. He was putting in the work in the off-season and I thought he's had a much better year, getting back to how he was playing in his second year."

Veteran offensive lineman Tom Compton replaced McGlinchey against the Cardinals on Sunday. In 35 pass-blocking snaps that game, Compton allowed a sack and four pressures.

McGlinchey had allowed just two sacks and 13 pressures over 275 pass-blocking snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Shanahan acknowledged that Compton and rookie Jaylon Moore are in consideration to be the long-term replacement at right tackle while McGlinchey is out. The coach also noted that right guard Daniel Brunskill is an option at the position, though he's likely to remain at his spot.

"We've got a number of options in that way, so we can see with that," Shanahan said. "But the job will probably go to [Moore or Compton]."

McGlinchey, who was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, started all eight games at right tackle this season. He has missed just four of a possible 56 regular-season games since entering the league.