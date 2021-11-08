Trending
Nov. 8, 2021 / 8:39 PM

Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video

By Connor Grott
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette, shown Sept. 27, 2020, had been on injured reserve since early October. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders waived former first-round draft pick Damon Arnette on Monday after the second-year cornerback was seen making death threats while brandishing firearms in a video posted to social media over the weekend.

Arnette had been on injured reserve since Oct. 9 with a groin injury. The 25-year-old Arnette also is facing lawsuits stemming from a car accident in Las Vegas last October.

"Very painful decision," Raiders general manager Mike Mayock told reporters during a news conference. "We spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help him in all facets of his life. There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life.

"The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The bottom line -- the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior."

Mayock noted that he spoke with Arnette, his father and others close to him, saying: "From my perspective, he's a very talented young man with a good heart. He cleans up his life, I know he can make a living in the NFL. But not now, with the Raiders."

Arnette, who was selected No. 19 overall in the 2020 draft out of Ohio State, played in just 13 games (seven starts) since the beginning of last season. He recorded 29 total tackles and three passes defensed during his time in Las Vegas.

Mayock acknowledged there was "significant concern" about Arnette's character coming out of college, but the Raiders organization believed it could help him on and off the field.

"At the time, we thought it was an acceptable risk ... after doing more homework on Arnette than anybody we've done in the years I've been here," Mayock said. "And obviously, we missed, and that is 100% on me."

Last week, the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in the wake of his Las Vegas car crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs is facing felony DUI resulting in death and reckless driving charges that carry a possible sentence of 46 years in prison.

Ruggs and Arnette were the Raiders' two first-round draft selections in 2020.

