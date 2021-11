Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32), shown Oct. 3, 2021, has been sidelined since Week 4 because of a sprained knee. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears activated running back David Montgomery off injured reserve ahead of the team's Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Montgomery has been sidelined since suffering a sprained knee during the Bears' Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions in early October. Advertisement

Montgomery's activation had been expected since Saturday, when Bears head coach Matt Nagy indicated the standout tailback had a good chance to return this week. The speculation increased when the club released veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman to create a roster spot.

The 24-year-old Montgomery has recorded 309 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 69 attempts this season.

Selected by the Bears in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa State, Montgomery has been Chicago's leading rusher in each of the last two seasons. In the 2020 campaign, he ran for a team-best 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns.

Advertisement

In Montgomery's four-game absence, rookie running back Khalil Herbert provided a huge boost on the ground, averaging over 4.5 yards per attempt in that span. Herbert has totaled 351 yards and one score on 81 rushing attempts this season.

Montgomery and Herbert both are expected to receive ample playing time against the Steelers on Monday night.