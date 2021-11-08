Trending
NFL
Nov. 8, 2021 / 9:28 AM

Panthers' Haason Reddick calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for 'dirty' play

By Alex Butler
Panthers' Haason Reddick calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for 'dirty' play
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 12 of 18 passes for 139 yards and a score, but threw an interception and fumbled in a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pass rusher Haason Reddick shared criticism of Mac Jones with reporters for what he believes was a "dirty" play by the quarterback in the first quarter of the New England Patriots' Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers.

"Definitely thought it was a dirty play,'' Reddick said after the 24-6 loss Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. "I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening.

"At first it felt like he was trying trip or kick [Panthers defensive end] Brian Burns. And the next thing you know I saw him tugging on Burns' ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it's something the league addresses.''

The play occurred with about 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

Jones took a 3rd-and-5 snap from the Panthers 47-yard line at the start of the sequence. He stepped back in the pocket, scanned the field and took a big hit from Burns, who caused a fumble on the sack.

RELATED Defense leads Titans past Rams to extend winning streak

Burns and Jones both went to the ground due to their collision as other players raced to recover the loose ball. Burns jumped up and attempted to join the pursuit, but Jones grabbed and twisted at the defender's right ankle, forcing him back to the ground.

Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu scooped the football off the ground for a recovery. Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez made a 39-yard field goal seven plays later for a 3-0 advantage.

Panthers trainers assisted Burns and sent the defender to the sideline medical tent after the incident. He aggravated the same ankle in the fourth quarter, but Reddick said he spoke with Burns, who said "he's good" and will "be alright."

RELATED Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to not receive COVID-19 vaccine

"I think it was surprising to not see that a penalty was called," Reddick said. "It seems like they are always protecting the offensive players, where's the protection for the defensive players as well? I don't know.

"I felt like that was a call that shouldn't be missed. I'm going to speak out on it. Whatever the consequences, however the referees feel that's how they feel. But it looked completely intentional from where I was standing and I was pretty close. I don't think that was a call that should've been missed."

Panthers coach Matt Rhule also addressed the sequence in his postgame news conference. Rhule said Burns received an X-ray, but did not reveal the results.

"Just when I looked at the replay, I just thought maybe that a foul should have been called," Rhule told reporters. "I don't want to call out any other players or anything like that.

"I'm always going to protect our guys and it looked like it was an injury that happened after the play. So, I was just kind of defending Brian."

The Patriots did not address the incident in their postgame news conference.

Jones completed 12 of 18 passes for 139 yards, one score and one interception in the victory. Burns totaled five tackles, including his strip sack.

The Patriots outgained the Panthers 273 to 240 in total yards. They held the Panthers to 78 rushing yards and led the time of possession battle by nearly 5 minutes.

The win improved the Patriots to 5-4 and dropped the Panthers to 4-5. The Patriots, winners of three-consecutive games, host the Cleveland Browns (5-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The Panthers battle the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

