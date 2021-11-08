Trending
NFL
Nov. 8, 2021 / 10:33 AM

NFL injuries: Cardinals' Edmonds, Patriots' Harris exit early, Dolphins' Tua day-to-day

By Alex Butler
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris sustained a head injury in the fourth quarter of a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Running backs Chase Edmonds and Damien Harris were among the NFL players to sustain game-ending injuries in Week 9. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered "day-to-day" due to a finger injury.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott were among the other players hurt Sunday, but they returned to play.

Many of the injuries will be examined with MRIs and additional tests to determine their extent and timelines for the players to return.

Edmonds exited in the first quarter of the Cardinals' 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers and did not return due to an ankle injury.

RELATED Defense leads Titans past Rams to extend winning streak

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury did not elaborate on the extent of the injury in his postgame news conference, but more information should be available Monday.

The Cardinals won the game despite the absence of injured quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green. Running back James Conner scored three touchdowns.

Harris sustained a head injury in the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots' win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. He did not return.

RELATED Dolphins use defense to beat Texans, snap losing streak

Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis was carted to the locker room in the first quarter due to a knee injury and did not return to the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

Sources told NFL Network that Paradis sustained a torn ACL and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Coach John Harbaugh told reporters that safety DeShon Elliott sustained a torn biceps and pectoral muscle in the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Minnesota Vikings. He is also expected to miss the rest of the season.

RELATED Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to not receive COVID-19 vaccine

Tagovailoa was active Sunday, but demoted to a backup role due to an injury to the middle finger on his left throwing hand.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters Sunday that the quarterback will be evaluated each day this week to determine his status for their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jacoby Brissett started in place of Tagovailoa in the Dolphins' win against the Houston Texans on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. He threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions in the 17-9 victory. Brissett replaced Tagovailoa for the fourth time in seven weeks.

Flores said Tagovailoa sustained the injury in the Dolphins' Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"For Thursday, it's still day-to-day," Flores said of Tagovailoa's Week 10 status. "We just have to see how he is doing. It's a quick turnaround, so Monday, Tuesday, you know, and in the ensuing days.

"We knew he was limited. He was trying to go. We were basically testing it every day to include Sunday, and we just felt like he couldn't do it or and make all the throws that we needed to make, but he is close."

Lawrence sustained a low-ankle sprain in the first half of the Jaguars' win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla., but returned.

Mayfield sustained a cut to his knee in the third quarter of the Browns' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati, but finished that game.

Mayfield told reporters the injury is "merely a flesh wound."

Elliott appeared to sustain a right knee injury in the first quarter of the Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos. He received treatment on the sideline and returned to finish. The Cowboys said the injury is a contusion.

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season ends with a matchup between the Chicago Bears (3-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday in Pittsburgh. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST and airs on ESPN.

The Bengals, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Houston Texans are on bye in Week 10.

