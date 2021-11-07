Advertisement
Nov. 7, 2021 / 5:01 PM

Dolphins use defense to beat Texans, snap losing streak

By Alex Butler
The Miami Dolphins defense forced totaled three interceptions and a fumble recovery in a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins forced four turnovers and sacked Tyrod Taylor five times to beat the Houston Texans and snap a seven-game losing streak Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

"It's something we've been working for for many weeks," Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki told reporters after the 17-9 victory. "We've been close. Maybe today is the stepping stone we need.

"Regardless of the scoreboard and turnovers, a win is a win in this league."

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who started in place of injured starter Tua Tagovailoa, completed 26 of 43 passes for 244 yards for the Dolphins. He threw one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

RELATED Waller, Gesicki lead Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings

"Winning is always good," Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters. "That's why these guys prepare and give great effort. It's hard to win in this league.

"There are some things we need to do a better job of, but it's good to win."

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah sacked Taylor 2.5 times. Nik Needham, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jaelan Phillips also sacked Taylor. The veteran quarterback completed 24 of 43 passes for 240 yards and threw three interceptions for the Texans (1-8).

RELATED Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings

"It's uncharacteristic of me, but it happened," Taylor said of his turnovers. "It's something I have to clean up. I'll do that moving forward."

The game featured nine total turnovers and 534 total yards. Neither team scored a touchdown in the second half.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland intercepted Taylor on the Texans' first drive of the game. The turnover led to a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive for the Dolphins (2-7). Myles Gaskin ended the possession with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn made a 31-yard field goal five minutes into the second quarter. He made another 40-yard attempt about 10 minutes later to cut the Dolphins lead to one point.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders responded with a 42-yard kick on the next possession.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker intercepted Taylor 59 seconds before halftime. The Dolphins scored four plays later when Brissett threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins.

Taylor and Brissett each threw interceptions to start the second half. Fairbairn made a 20-yard field goal 3:25 into the fourth quarter for the final points of the game as both offenses struggled down the stretch.

"They came out and made it a 60-minute game like we knew it would be," Brissett said.

"We just made a couple more plays than they did."

Tagovailoa was active for the game, but served as a backup option for Brissett. Tagovailoa sustained a middle finger injury on his left throwing hand in Week 8.

The Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. Flores said Tagovailoa's status for the Week 10 game is "day to day."

The Texans face the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 21 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

