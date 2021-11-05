Waller, Gesicki lead Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings

1/5

Mike Gesicki (L) of the Miami Dolphins is my No. 2 fantasy football tight end for Week 9. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Darren Waller, Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert, Travis Kelce and George Kittle lead my Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021. Jared Cook, Mark Andrews, Kyle Pitts, Dalton Schultz and Evan Engram round out my Top 10 options for Week 9. Geoff Swain is among my low-end tight end streamers. Advertisement

T.J. Hockenson, Rob Gronkowski, Gerald Everett and Ricky Seals-Jones are among the players who should be out of your starting lineup, as the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team serve Week 9 byes.

The top-tier tight ends should not leave your lineup, unless they are on a bye or injured, if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Look for players with great matchups on a weekly basis if you didn't draft an elite option. I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins is my No. 2 tight end for Week 9. Gesicki ranks fourth among tight ends in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. He pulled in just three catches for 48 yards in Week 8, but gets a great matchup in Week 9 against the Houston Texans.

The Texans allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through eight weeks. They allowed touchdowns to the position in four of their last five games.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Gesicki reaching the end zone twice.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is No. 3 in my Week 9 rankings. Goedert posted at least 70 receiving yards in each of his last two games. He hauled in a season-high six catches in Week 8.

Look for Goedert to reach the end zone for his third score of the season this week, when the Eagles host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through eight weeks.

I expect Goedert to get at least 10 targets in this matchup. He should total more than 50 yards.

SNEAKY PLAYS

All-Pro tight end George Kittle is expected to return to game action for the first time since Oct. 3 when the San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Kittle, who missed three games due to a calf injury, should be in all lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams. He is a must-play TE1 for leagues that require starting the position.

Kittle led the 49ers in targets and receptions in each of his last two full seasons. I expect him to see at least 10 looks in Week 9. Kittle should turn those targets into at least 75 yards and a score. He is my No. 5 tight end.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook is my No. 6 option for Week 9. Cook scored a touchdown in two of his last four games.

This week, the Chargers face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through eight weeks.

Look for Cook to total at least 50 yards and find the end zone. I also expect Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to throw at least three touchdown passes in this matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Evan Engram of the New York Giants scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8. He totaled at least 44 yards in two of his last four starts. He isn't a gamebreaker at the position, but should find the end zone this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. They also allowed touchdowns to the position in three of their last four games.

Engram is my No. 10 option, but is a touchdown-or-bust play for Week 9. He should only be started in leagues that require starting the position.

Geoff Swaim of the Tennessee Titans lands at No. 17 in my Week 9 tight end rankings, but should only be in your lineup if you are in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting the position. Swaim is a low-end TE1, mostly due to his matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

This marks the Titans first game since losing star running back Derrick Henry. The Titans likely we be forced to throw as they play from behind, which should lead to targets for Swaim. The Rams likely will focus on limiting the Titans wide receivers.

Swaim caught four of five targets for 23 yards and a score in Week 8. The Rams allowed 94 yards and a score on eight catches in Week 8 to Houston Texans tight ends Brevin Jordan and Jordan Akins.

Look for Swaim to see a lot of targets and gain at least 50 yards in this matchup.

Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders at NYG

2. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. HOU

3. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAC

4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB

5. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

6. Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers at PHI

7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIN

8. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at NO

9. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. DEN

10. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. LVR

11. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at SF

12. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

13. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at CAR

14. Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings at BAL

15. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. TEN

16. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at CIN

17. Geoff Swain, Tennessee Titans at LAR

18. Tommy Sweeney, Buffalo Bills at JAX

19. Marcedes Lewis, Green Bay Packers at KC

20. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears at PIT