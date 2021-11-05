New York Jets safety Marcus Maye tears Achilles, out for rest of season

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (L), shown Sept. 8, 2019, was injured during the third quarter of the Jets' 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- New York Jets starting safety Marcus Maye will miss the remainder of the 2021 season because of a torn Achilles tendon, it was announced Friday. Maye suffered the non-contact injury early in the third quarter of the Jets' 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Further tests confirmed the severity of the injury. Advertisement

The 28-year-old Maye was backpedaling in the secondary before pushing off to move forward on a 2-yard run by Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Maye immediately went down and grabbed at the back of his right leg.

"It's heartbreaking," Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "He's the communicator back there. He's the general."

RELATED New York Jets safety Marcus Maye to miss 3-4 weeks due to sprained ankle Leaning on my faith. Y'all just pray for me and wish the best for me! I love my teammates more than y'all know! Hold it down! I'll be alright, God got me! — Marcus Maye (@alldayMAYE) November 5, 2021

Maye's injury could mark the end of his time with the Jets. He was playing this season on the franchise tag after he failed to reach an agreement with the team on a long-term deal during the off-season.

Advertisement

Maye could become a free agent after the 2021 season, but he will now also have to deal with the Achilles ailment and the rehabilitation process. The Jets, however, could opt to use the franchise tender again on Maye, who is the club's longest-tenured player.

"For Marcus, I've seen this story unfortunately one too many times in this league," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday. "It's never good initially. It sucks. But the one thing with Marcus is he is a young man, he's got a tremendous mindset, and he's made of grit. His ride's not over, his story's not over."

The Jets are in a tough position at safety with Maye out and Lamarcus Joyner previously lost for the year due to a torn triceps. Ashtyn Davis has been starting in place of Joyner the past few games, with Sharrod Neasman and Jarrod Wilson also on the Jets' roster.

Maye, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, finished with 46 total tackles, one sack and two passes defensed over six games this season.