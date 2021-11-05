Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 5, 2021 / 11:58 AM

Cleveland Browns agree to release WR Odell Beckham Jr.

By Alex Butler
1/5
Cleveland Browns agree to release WR Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cleveland Browns said Friday that they plan to release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (R). File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to fulfill Odell Beckham Jr.'s request for a release, the team announced Friday.

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release, and we wish him well as he continues his career."

Beckham, 29, signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension in 2018 when he was with the New York Giants. The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019.

RELATED Giants front office 'happy' with results of Odell Beckham Jr. trade

His base salary is $14.5 million this season, but sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Browns are converting that into a signing bonus to lower the wide receiver's salary cap number, saving money for the AFC North franchise.

Advertisement

Beckham's release is expected to become official once his contract restructuring is made final in the next few days. He can't be claimed off waivers until next week.

NFL teams are given waiver priority for available players based on their current records, from worst to best. The 0-8 Detroit Lions have the league's top waiver priority.

RELATED Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. has successful ACL surgery

Beckham made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons. He led the NFL with 108.8 receiving yards per game in his 2014 campaign, en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Beckham totaled 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games in his first season with the Browns.

He totaled just 319 yards and three scores in seven starts last season, while limited due to injury. He caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards and didn't score in six starts this season for the Browns.

RELATED LSU football program self-imposes bowl ban for 2020 season

Beckham's tenure in Cleveland ended in controversy. The wide receiver's father shared a video on social media earlier this week, showing Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing to his son, even when he broke away from defenders.

The Browns failed to find a trade partner for Beckham before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. They excused Beckham from practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

The Browns battle the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Latest Headlines

Waller, Gesicki lead Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 1 hour ago
Waller, Gesicki lead Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Darren Waller and Mike Gesicki lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9.
Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Josh Allen lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9.
Harris, Ekeler lead Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Harris, Ekeler lead Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Najee Harris and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9.
Fantasy football: Kupp, Chase, Diggs top Week 9 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Kupp, Chase, Diggs top Week 9 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9.
Jonathan Taylor, Carson Wentz lead Colts over Jets
NFL // 5 hours ago
Jonathan Taylor, Carson Wentz lead Colts over Jets
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 172 yards and two scores and Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes to help the Indianapolis Colts beat the New York Jets and improve to 4-5 on the season.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to return, start vs. Denver Broncos
NFL // 15 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to return, start vs. Denver Broncos
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return from a calf injury and start Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Police: Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph in fatal crash, faces felonies
NFL // 2 days ago
Police: Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph in fatal crash, faces felonies
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III drove his Chevrolet Corvette 156 mph before he hit a Toyota Rav4 and caused a fatal wreck in Las Vegas, a police investigation determined Wednesday.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
NFL // 2 days ago
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas ruled out for rest of season
NFL // 2 days ago
Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas ruled out for rest of season
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will not return to the field this season due to a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury, the two-time All-Pro announced Wednesday on Twitter.
Denver Broncos put TE Noah Fant on COVID-19 list after positive test
NFL // 2 days ago
Denver Broncos put TE Noah Fant on COVID-19 list after positive test
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos moved starting tight end Noah Fant to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after a positive test result, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings
Buffalo Sabres trade star forward Jack Eichel to Vegas Golden Knights
Buffalo Sabres trade star forward Jack Eichel to Vegas Golden Knights
Police: Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph in fatal crash, faces felonies
Police: Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph in fatal crash, faces felonies
Fantasy football: Kupp, Chase, Diggs top Week 9 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Kupp, Chase, Diggs top Week 9 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement