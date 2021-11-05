Cleveland Browns agree to release WR Odell Beckham Jr.

1/5

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to fulfill Odell Beckham Jr.'s request for a release, the team announced Friday. "After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. Advertisement

"We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release, and we wish him well as he continues his career."

Beckham, 29, signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension in 2018 when he was with the New York Giants. The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019.

His base salary is $14.5 million this season, but sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Browns are converting that into a signing bonus to lower the wide receiver's salary cap number, saving money for the AFC North franchise.

Beckham's release is expected to become official once his contract restructuring is made final in the next few days. He can't be claimed off waivers until next week.

NFL teams are given waiver priority for available players based on their current records, from worst to best. The 0-8 Detroit Lions have the league's top waiver priority.

Beckham made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons. He led the NFL with 108.8 receiving yards per game in his 2014 campaign, en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Beckham totaled 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games in his first season with the Browns.

He totaled just 319 yards and three scores in seven starts last season, while limited due to injury. He caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards and didn't score in six starts this season for the Browns.

Beckham's tenure in Cleveland ended in controversy. The wide receiver's father shared a video on social media earlier this week, showing Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing to his son, even when he broke away from defenders.

The Browns failed to find a trade partner for Beckham before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. They excused Beckham from practices Wednesday and Thursday.

The Browns battle the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.