Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is my top fantasy football play for Week 9. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Josh Allen top my Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021. Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray round out my Top 5 options for Week 9. Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott also land in my Top 10. Advertisement

Tyrod Taylor is among the other quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Jared Goff and Taylor Heinicke should be out of all lineups as the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and Washington Football Team serve Week 9 byes.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should also be removed from lineups due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is No. 1 in my Week 9 quarterback rankings. Burrow threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his first eight starts this season. He threw three touchdown tosses in each of his last three games.

I expect the Bengals to dominate the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cincinnati. The Browns tied for allowing the third-most touchdown passes through eight weeks. They also allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Look for Burrow to throw at least three touchdown passes and eclipse 300 passing yards in this AFC North division matchup.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is the top quarterback in fantasy football this season, on a points per game basis. He threw at least two touchdown passes in six of his seven starts and eclipsed 300 passing yards in three of his past five games. Allen also scored three times on the ground over his last five games.

This week, he comes in as my No. 2 quarterback. The Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jaguars allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through seven games and just allowed two passing scores and a rushing touchdown to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in Week 8.

I expect Allen to throw at least two touchdown passes and to rush for another score.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Kansas City Chiefs underwhelmed fans with their 4-4 start to the season, but Patrick Mahomes isn't playing as poorly as some critics think, from fantasy football perspective.

The Chiefs quarterback leads the NFL with 10 interceptions, but still averages nearly 300 passing yards per game and totaled 19 touchdown passes through eight starts.

I expect Mahomes to record one of his best performances of the season Sunday when the Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Packers will play without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which should lead to more possessions for the potent Chiefs offense. While the Packers defense was strong to start the season, I don't think they can handle the Chiefs' attack without the rest on the sidelines afforded by long offensive possessions.

Look for Mahomes to throw for at least 300 yards and find the end zone three times in this matchup. He is my No. 3 option for Week 9.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains the team's starter, despite the franchise's admitted interest in trading for Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson at Tuesday's trade deadline.

Tagovailoa missed three games earlier this season due to injury, but showed promise in two of his last three starts.

He threw for 329 yards and two scores in Week 6 and for 291 yards and four scores in Week 7. Tagovailoa struggled in Week 8, but I expect a rebound performance against the Texans on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Texans allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game and tied for allowing the fifth-most touchdown passes to quarterbacks through eight weeks. Look for this second-year quarterback to air it out in what I expect to be a shootout.

Tagovailoa should be a lock for at least two touchdown passes against this struggling secondary. He is my No. 9 option.

LONGSHOTS

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will return from injury in Week 9 and start against the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor provides value as a passer and a runner. He threw two touchdown passes in Week 1. He threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in Week 2. Taylor missed the Texans' next six games, but could be in for a great matchup if he is active Sunday.

The Dolphins allowed the most passing yards and the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through eight weeks. Taylor is my No. 16 option, but should only be started if you are extremely desperate at the position.

Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at JAX

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB

4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. TEN

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at SF

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIN

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at PHI

8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at BAL

9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. HOU

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. DEN

11. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos at DAL

12. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAC

13. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at NYG

15. Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. LVR

16. Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans at MIA

17. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at KC

18. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns at CIN

19. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

20. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CHI