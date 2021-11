Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, shown Sept. 27, 2021, didn't play last week because of a right calf strain. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return from a calf injury and start Sunday against the Denver Broncos. "Safe to say," Prescott told reporters about returning this week. "I'm feeling good. Obviously I had two weeks to do a lot of rehab and recover, get everything that I needed to -- the different modalities -- and I feel good. Had two great days of practice and looking forward to Sunday." Advertisement

Prescott didn't play last week because of a right calf strain that he suffered in the Cowboys' Oct. 17 win over the New England Patriots. He sustained the injury on his game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in overtime.

In Prescott's absence, backup signal-caller Cooper Rush helped guide the Cowboys to a 20-16 victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Rush threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in the first start of his NFL career, including the game-winning score to wideout Amari Cooper with 51 seconds remaining.

"Last week was great for Coop to come in and for us to kind of keep the momentum rolling when [Prescott] wasn't out there," Cowboys guard Zack Martin said. "But [Prescott] looks great and he looks ready to go."

Prescott, who said he feels "pretty close" to 100%, has completed 158 of his 216 pass attempts for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season.

The Cowboys (6-1) are scheduled to host the Broncos (4-4) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at AT&T Stadium.