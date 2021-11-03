Trending
NFL
Nov. 3, 2021 / 10:53 AM

Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas ruled out for rest of season

By Alex Butler
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (R) said he experienced a setback with his ankle injury and he won't play during the 2021 NFL season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will not return to the field this season due to a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury, the two-time All-Pro announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Thomas sustained the initial injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season. He returned to the field in Week 8, but totaled just seven appearances last season.

He underwent surgery in June and missed the Saints' first five games this season after being placed the physically unable to perform list. He was eligible to play in Week 7, but the Saints decided not to take him off the list.

"Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night, to rehab and get me back on the field," Thomas wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "Unfortunately, there has been another small setback, which we will have to address.

"To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season, but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been."

Thomas, 28, joined the Saints as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State star made the Pro Bowl for three-consecutive seasons from 2017 through 2019. He led the NFL with a record-breaking 149 catches for a career-high 1,725 yards in 2019.

Thomas gained 438 yards on 40 catches in seven games in 2020.

Marquez Callaway leads the Saints this season with 284 yards on 19 receptions. Callaway also scored three times through seven games. Running back Alvin Kamara leads the team with 28 catches and four receiving touchdowns.

Thomas signed a five-year, $96.2 million contract with the Saints in 2019.

The Saints (5-2) will host the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

