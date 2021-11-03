Trending
NFL
Nov. 3, 2021 / 7:53 AM

Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III after fatal crash, two felony charges

By Alex Butler
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal crash, treated at a local hospital, charged with two felonies, arrested and released by the team Tuesday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was arrested and faces two felony charges for his role in a fatal car collision in Las Vegas, was released from the team's roster, the Raiders announced.

Ruggs was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, according to Las Vegas court records.

He was first treated for non-life-threatening injuries at University Medical Center and booked into Clark County Detention Center at 2:11 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday. The Raiders announced they released Ruggs at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

Ruggs, 22, joined the Raiders as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Alabama star appeared in each of the team's seven games this season. The Raiders did not play last week due to their Week 8 bye.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police public information officer Misael Parra said Tuesday in a statement that police responded to a traffic collision at about 3:39 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday.

The collision involved a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by Ruggs, and a 2013 Toyota Rav4, which was on fire when first responders arrived to the scene. Fire department personnel found an unidentified 23-year-old woman dead inside the Toyota.

Parra said Ruggs remained on the scene and showed signs of impairment. He was then transported to the hospital and booked into jail.

LVMPD sheriff Joseph Lombardo released additional information Tuesday in a police report.

The report said Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, was a passenger in Ruggs' car during the crash. She also sustained injuries and was treated at University Medical Center.

The report also stated that Ruggs was driving at a high rate of speed, veered right and struck the rear of the Toyota.

The Toyota came to a stop and caught fire with the driver trapped in the driver's seat. The LVMPD collision investigation section is investigating the incident.

The death marks the 199th traffic-related fatality this year in the police department's jurisdiction.

A conviction for a DUI causing death charge carries a potential sentence of two to 20 years in Nevada. Probation is not an option for that charge in the state.

Ruggs' reckless driving charge carries a potential sentence of one to six years in prison, but probation is available.

Ruggs' attorneys at Chesnoff & Schonfeld issued a statement on behalf of the wide receiver and said they are "conducting" a separate investigation. They also asked for "everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered."

Ruggs was under contract with the Raiders through the 2023 season. The four-year, $16.6 million contract included an option for the 2024 season.

The Raiders face the New York Giants at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. They said in a statement Tuesday that they are aware of the incident and "devastated by the loss of life."

Latest Headlines

Denver Broncos put TE Noah Fant on COVID-19 list after positive test
NFL // 10 hours ago
Denver Broncos put TE Noah Fant on COVID-19 list after positive test
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos moved starting tight end Noah Fant to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after a positive test result, the team announced.
Los Angeles Rams cut veteran WR DeSean Jackson after failing to find trade
NFL // 14 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams cut veteran WR DeSean Jackson after failing to find trade
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday after the two sides were unable to locate a trade partner before the NFL's trade deadline.
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 9 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 17 hours ago
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 9 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cooper Rush, Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9.
Fantasy football: Jones, Peterson, Gage among best Week 9 adds
NFL // 21 hours ago
Fantasy football: Jones, Peterson, Gage among best Week 9 adds
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Daniel Jones, Adrian Peterson and Russell Gage are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top players to target on your fantasy football league's waiver wire for Week 9.
Chiefs overcome penalties, sluggish offense to beat Giants
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs overcome penalties, sluggish offense to beat Giants
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs overcame 103 yards in penalties and a lack of offensive production to edge the New York Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens' Malik Harrison struck in leg by stray bullet in Cleveland
NFL // 1 day ago
Baltimore Ravens' Malik Harrison struck in leg by stray bullet in Cleveland
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in his left calf, the team announced Monday.
Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran running back Adrian Peterson after NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry went down with a potential season-ending foot injury.
Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams
NFL // 1 day ago
Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos agreed to trade All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the teams announced.
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
NFL // 1 day ago
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston were among the top players to sustain potentially significant injuries in Week 8 of the NFL season.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
NFL // 2 days ago
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons will "step away from football" indefinitely to address his mental health, the star wide receiver announced.
