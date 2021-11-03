Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III after fatal crash, two felony charges

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal crash, treated at a local hospital, charged with two felonies, arrested and released by the team Tuesday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was arrested and faces two felony charges for his role in a fatal car collision in Las Vegas, was released from the team's roster, the Raiders announced. Ruggs was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, according to Las Vegas court records. Advertisement

He was first treated for non-life-threatening injuries at University Medical Center and booked into Clark County Detention Center at 2:11 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday. The Raiders announced they released Ruggs at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

Ruggs, 22, joined the Raiders as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Alabama star appeared in each of the team's seven games this season. The Raiders did not play last week due to their Week 8 bye.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police public information officer Misael Parra said Tuesday in a statement that police responded to a traffic collision at about 3:39 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday.

The collision involved a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by Ruggs, and a 2013 Toyota Rav4, which was on fire when first responders arrived to the scene. Fire department personnel found an unidentified 23-year-old woman dead inside the Toyota.

Advertisement

Parra said Ruggs remained on the scene and showed signs of impairment. He was then transported to the hospital and booked into jail.

LVMPD sheriff Joseph Lombardo released additional information Tuesday in a police report.

The report said Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, was a passenger in Ruggs' car during the crash. She also sustained injuries and was treated at University Medical Center.

The report also stated that Ruggs was driving at a high rate of speed, veered right and struck the rear of the Toyota.

The Toyota came to a stop and caught fire with the driver trapped in the driver's seat. The LVMPD collision investigation section is investigating the incident.

The death marks the 199th traffic-related fatality this year in the police department's jurisdiction.

A conviction for a DUI causing death charge carries a potential sentence of two to 20 years in Nevada. Probation is not an option for that charge in the state.

Ruggs' reckless driving charge carries a potential sentence of one to six years in prison, but probation is available.

Ruggs' attorneys at Chesnoff & Schonfeld issued a statement on behalf of the wide receiver and said they are "conducting" a separate investigation. They also asked for "everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered."

Advertisement

Ruggs was under contract with the Raiders through the 2023 season. The four-year, $16.6 million contract included an option for the 2024 season.

The Raiders face the New York Giants at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. They said in a statement Tuesday that they are aware of the incident and "devastated by the loss of life."