Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN on Wednesday that Rodgers will not play Sunday due to his positive test result. Advertisement

Second-string quarterback Jordan Love is expected to start against the Chiefs. The Packers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rodgers' positive test result or game status.

Rodgers told reporters in August that he was "immunized," when asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19. Sources told NFL Network and Sports Illustrated on Wednesday that the quarterback is not vaccinated.

League and NFL Players Association COVID-19 protocol states that unvaccinated players must isolate for at least 10 days if they test positive. Vaccinated players can return to the team if they are symptom free and return two negative test results 24 hours apart.

If unvaccinated, Rodgers' earliest return date would be Nov. 13. The Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 14 in Green Bay, Wis.

Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams missed the team's Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Packers placed practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert on the list Tuesday.

Rodgers, 37, won NFL MVP last season when he led the league with 48 touchdown passes and completed a league-high 70.7% of his throws. He also posted a league-best 121.5 quarterback rating for the 13-3 Packers.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro and three-time MVP completed 67.1% of his throws for 1,894 yards, 17 scores and three interceptions through his first eight starts this season.

The Packers (7-1) will face the Chiefs (4-4) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.