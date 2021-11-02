Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 9 wide receiver rankings

1/5

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is my top fantasy football option for wide receiver in Week 9. File Photo by Michael Goulding/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel top my Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021. Tyreek Hill, Diontae Johnson, Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Jefferson round out my Top 10 options for Week 9. Brandin Cooks and Russell Gage are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week. Advertisement

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Terry McLaurin are among the wide receivers who should be benched this week, as their teams are on byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams leads the NFL with 924 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He is my top wide receiver for Week 9 and an elite WR1 for the rest of the season.

This week, the Rams battle the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman scorched the Titans defense for 10 catches for 86 yards and two scores in Week 8. Look for Cupp to do even more damage.

The Titans have allowed the most catches, yards and fantasy points per game to wide receivers through eight weeks. Kupp is a near lock for at least 10 catches for 120 yards in this matchup.

Davante Adams missed the Green Bay Packers' Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals due to his placement on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list. He is expected to return for a Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

I expect the Chiefs and Packers to be in a shootout Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. Look for Adams to make at least 10 catches for 80 yards and score a touchdown. He is my No. 2 option for Week 8.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is my No. 4 option for Week 9. Diggs scored in each of his last two starts. He also posted at least 60 receiving yards in six of his first seven games this season.

This week, the Bills battle the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars just allowed 12 catches for 142 yards to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in Week 8. They also allowed six catches for 43 yards to Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Look for Bills quarterback Josh Allen to pepper Diggs with targets in this matchup. I expect at least 10 catches and a score from Diggs in Week 8.

Marquise Brown of the Baltimore Ravens ranks ninth in fantasy points per game among wide receivers over his past four appearances. This week, the Ravens face a Minnesota Vikings defense that was just torched by Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

I expect Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to erupt in Week 9, using Brown as his primary target. Brown is my No. 8 option.

LONGSHOTS

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks continues to be prolific, despite his team's struggles in 2021. Cooks hauled in each of his six targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in a Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

This week, the Texans face the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have allowed the third-most yards and second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through eight weeks. I expect Cooks to post another performance with at least 80 yards and a score in this matchup.

He is my No. 14 option and can be used as a low end WR1 or high-end WR2 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage was one of my top waiver wire targets this week. He should see an increase in targets in Week 9 due to the absence of star wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Gage, who was not targeted in Week 8, totaled 67 yards and a score in Week 7. This week, the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints. The Saints allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through eight weeks.

Gage isn't a high-ceiling play, but he should produce at least 60 yards and five catches in this matchup. He is my No. 28 option and could land in WR2 territory if he finds the end zone.

Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. TEN

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at KC

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at JAX

5. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB

7. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CHI

8. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIN

9. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at SF

10. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at BAL

11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. DEN

12. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at BAL

13. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. TEN

14. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at MIA

15. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans at LAR

16. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. DEN

17. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. NYJ

18. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at PHI

19. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. HOU

20. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at PHI

21. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. NE

22. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants vs. LVR

23. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. HOU

24. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIN

25. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at DAL

26. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

27. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals at SF

28. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at NO

29. Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills at JAX

30. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CHI

31. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at IND

32. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

33. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at PIT

34. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAC

35. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at DAL

36. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at NYG

37. Elijah Moore, New York Jets at IND

38. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at KC

39. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at CIN

40. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB

41. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at JAX

42. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at SF

43. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

44. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at CAR

45. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at CIN

46. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. DEN

47. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. BUF

48. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos at DAL

49. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. LVR

50. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at SF