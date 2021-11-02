Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 2, 2021 / 6:54 PM

Los Angeles Rams cut veteran WR DeSean Jackson after failing to find trade

By Connor Grott
Los Angeles Rams cut veteran WR DeSean Jackson after failing to find trade
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, shown May 11, 2014, and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to explore trade options last week. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday after the two sides were unable to locate a trade partner before the NFL's trade deadline.

The Rams and Jackson mutually agreed to seek a trade last week, but nothing came together before Tuesday's deadline.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old Jackson was willing to remain with the franchise, ESPN reported, but the Rams opted to part ways with the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

"I am very grateful for the time that I spent playing for the L.A. Rams," Jackson wrote on Instagram. "Although this isn't the outcome that we wanted, I am extremely appreciative for the opportunity and support given to me by the Rams coaches and all of the fans.

RELATED Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade

"I understand that everything happens for a reason and I look forward to beginning the next chapter of my NFL career."
Advertisement

The Rams, in need of a deep-threat wideout, signed Jackson to a one-year, $4.5 million contract this past off-season. The signing reunited Jackson with Rams head coach Sean McVay, who was one of Jackson's coaches with the Washington Football Team.

RELATED Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charge in fatal Vegas crash

Jackson, however, had been used sparingly in the Rams' (7-1) first seven games of the 2021-22 campaign. The 14-year veteran didn't play in Los Angeles' matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday after his trade request.

In the seven games he played, Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.

RELATED Baltimore Ravens' Malik Harrison struck in leg by stray bullet in Cleveland

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 9 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 3 hours ago
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 9 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cooper Rush, Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9.
Fantasy football: Jones, Peterson, Gage among best Week 9 adds
NFL // 7 hours ago
Fantasy football: Jones, Peterson, Gage among best Week 9 adds
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Daniel Jones, Adrian Peterson and Russell Gage are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top players to target on your fantasy football league's waiver wire for Week 9.
Chiefs overcome penalties, sluggish offense to beat Giants
NFL // 11 hours ago
Chiefs overcome penalties, sluggish offense to beat Giants
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs overcame 103 yards in penalties and a lack of offensive production to edge the New York Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens' Malik Harrison struck in leg by stray bullet in Cleveland
NFL // 20 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens' Malik Harrison struck in leg by stray bullet in Cleveland
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in his left calf, the team announced Monday.
Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury
NFL // 22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran running back Adrian Peterson after NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry went down with a potential season-ending foot injury.
Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams
NFL // 23 hours ago
Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos agreed to trade All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the teams announced.
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
NFL // 1 day ago
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston were among the top players to sustain potentially significant injuries in Week 8 of the NFL season.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
NFL // 1 day ago
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons will "step away from football" indefinitely to address his mental health, the star wide receiver announced.
Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Backup quarterback Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards and two scores in place of injured starter Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys defense led the team to a narrow Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade
NFL // 3 days ago
Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the team have agreed to explore trade options ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury
Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury
106-0 win by California high school football team sparks condemnation
106-0 win by California high school football team sparks condemnation
Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charge in fatal Vegas crash
Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charge in fatal Vegas crash
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love put in NBA's health protocols, out indefinitely
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love put in NBA's health protocols, out indefinitely
Baltimore Ravens' Malik Harrison struck in leg by stray bullet in Cleveland
Baltimore Ravens' Malik Harrison struck in leg by stray bullet in Cleveland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement