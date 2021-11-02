Los Angeles Rams cut veteran WR DeSean Jackson after failing to find trade

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, shown May 11, 2014, and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to explore trade options last week. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday after the two sides were unable to locate a trade partner before the NFL's trade deadline. The Rams and Jackson mutually agreed to seek a trade last week, but nothing came together before Tuesday's deadline.

The 34-year-old Jackson was willing to remain with the franchise, ESPN reported, but the Rams opted to part ways with the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

"I am very grateful for the time that I spent playing for the L.A. Rams," Jackson wrote on Instagram. "Although this isn't the outcome that we wanted, I am extremely appreciative for the opportunity and support given to me by the Rams coaches and all of the fans.

"I understand that everything happens for a reason and I look forward to beginning the next chapter of my NFL career."

The Rams, in need of a deep-threat wideout, signed Jackson to a one-year, $4.5 million contract this past off-season. The signing reunited Jackson with Rams head coach Sean McVay, who was one of Jackson's coaches with the Washington Football Team.

Jackson, however, had been used sparingly in the Rams' (7-1) first seven games of the 2021-22 campaign. The 14-year veteran didn't play in Los Angeles' matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday after his trade request.

In the seven games he played, Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.