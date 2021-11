Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant, shown Sept. 19, 2021, is the second Broncos player to be moved to the list in the past two weeks. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos moved starting tight end Noah Fant to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after a positive test result, the team announced. Broncos general manager George Paton confirmed the positive test. Fant is the second Broncos player to be placed on the COVID-19 list in the past two weeks. Advertisement

Offensive guard Netane Muti remains on the COVID-19 list for the Broncos. He was initially moved to the list Oct. 26.

"We're taking all the precautions, there's always concern," Paton told reporters. "We've got great people in charge of that so we're going through all the proper protocols. You're always a little concerned."

Fant has been the Broncos' second-leading receiver this season with 37 catches through eight games. He also ranks third on the team in receiving yards (320) and is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (three).

In Fant's absence, Albert Okwuegbunam -- who was removed from injured reserve last week after missing three games due to a hamstring injury -- is expected to receive the bulk of the work at tight end. The Broncos also have Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck at the position.

The Broncos (4-4) are scheduled to visit the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.