NFL
Nov. 2, 2021 / 2:40 PM

Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III to be charged with DUI in fatal Las Vegas crash

By Alex Butler
Police: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III to be charged with DUI in fatal Las Vegas crash
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (R) was involved in a fatal car collision early Tuesday in Las Vegas and will be charged with DUI resulting in death. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a traffic collision Tuesday in Las Vegas and will be charged with DUI resulting in death, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman told UPI.

Police determined Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4 were involved in the accident. First responders arrived to the scene at 6:39 a.m. EDT Tuesday and found the Toyota on fire, with a person inside.

"Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota," the police spokesman said. "The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment."

Ruggs was transported to UMC hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Ruggs' attorney's at Chesnoff & Schonfeld issued a statement on behalf of the wide receiver and said they are "conducting" a separate investigation. They also asked for "everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered."

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas," the Raiders said in a statement. "We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family.

"We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

Ruggs joined the Raiders as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Alabama star appeared in each of the team's seven games this season.

Ruggs is under contract with the Raiders through 2023. The team also can decide to pick up a fifth-year option on his contract in 2024.

The Raiders did not play last week due to their Week 8 bye. They face the New York Giants at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

