Nov. 2, 2021 / 7:39 AM

Chiefs overcome penalties, sluggish offense to beat Giants

By Alex Butler
Chiefs overcome penalties, sluggish offense to beat Giants
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of 48 passes for 275 yards, one score and an interception in a win over the New York Giants on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs overcame 103 yards in penalties and a lack of offensive production to edge the New York Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a go-ahead, 34-yard field goal with 67 seconds left in the victory Monday in Kansas City, Mo. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of 48 passes for 275 yards, one score and an interception.

"Everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters. "That happens in this game. There's great competition in this league. You saw those games yesterday and teams that were supposed to win by X number of points get beat. There's so much parity in this league, so you've got to fight.

"That's the part I'm taking out of this game. Our guys battled. They didn't give up on each other."

RELATED Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury

The Chiefs picked up 29 first downs and held a nine-minute edge in time of possession. They overcame 12 penalties and a minus-1 turnover margin.

"Obviously, we didn't start the way we wanted to and I felt like I was trying to make stuff happen that wasn't there," Mahomes said. "They were taking away the big shots and I wanted to throw the big shots -- especially when we started stalling out in some of those drives.

"But I just kept with the process, kept with the game flow and trusted in our defense -- they made a lot of stops - we got enough points on the board and they were able to shut it down at the end of the game."

RELATED Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams

Chiefs running back Darrel Williams gained 110 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches. Tyreek Hill hauled in a game-high 12 catches for 94 yards and a score in the win.

Mahomes orchestrated a 13-play drive to start the game, but threw an interception to Giants safety Julian Love to end the possession. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw an interception to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay two plays later.

Mahomes threw a 6-yard touchdown toss to Hill on the next possession to give the Chiefs a 7-0 edge midway through the first quarter. The Giants tied the game when Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph 46 seconds into the second quarter.

Chiefs running back Derrick Gore scored on a 3-yard run midway through the second quarter. Giants kicker Graham Gano made a 23-yard field goal on the next drive. The Chiefs led 14-10 at halftime.

Both offenses struggled to start the second half and failed to score in the third quarter. Jones found tight end Evan Engram for a 5-yard score seven seconds into the fourth to give the Giants a 17-14 edge.

Butker then ended a 14-play drive with a 36-yard, game-tying field goal for the Chiefs. The Giants offense stalled and punted on the resulting possession.

Mahomes then took the Chiefs from the Kansas City 29-yard line to the New York 16-yard line. Butker split the uprights with the go-ahead kick to end the possession.

The Chiefs defense shut down Jones' Giants on four-consecutive plays on the next drive, sealing the victory.

"I think it was the mistakes we made, decisions, the turnover was a big deal," said Jones, who completed 22 of 32 passes for 222 yards, two scores and an interception in the loss. "I think third down execution and keeping drives going and just being more consistent with that execution.

"I think we did some good things here and there but ultimately, not enough and not consistent enough."

The Chiefs (4-4) battle the Green Bay Packers (7-1) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Giants (2-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

