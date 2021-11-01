Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush completed 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards, two scores and an interception in a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Backup quarterback Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards and two scores in place of injured starter Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys defense led the team to a narrow Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys held the Vikings to 278 total yards in the 20-16 victory Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. They also held a five-minute advantage in time of possession. Rush completed 24 of 40 passes, threw one interception and lost a fumble. Advertisement

The Cowboys ruled out Prescott due to a calf strain he sustained two weeks ago.

"He was ready to go, and that's what the backup has to do: Go in there every week and prepare because he's one play away from getting in there," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Rush. "I think his performance reflected that."

The Cowboys trailed 16-13 with 2:51 remaining. Rush orchestrated an eight-play, 75-yard drive on the Cowboys' final possession. He ended the drive with a 5-yard, go-ahead touchdown toss to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 51 seconds remaining.

"We knew we had a good matchup," Rush told reporters. "Coop did the rest."

The Cowboys defense shut down the Vikings on the resulting possession. Cooper hauled in eight catches for a game-high 122 yards and a score in the win.

"He didn't surprise me, I would say it was impressive through," Cooper said of Rush's performances. "We were able to overcome a lot in the game."

The Vikings opened the game with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen to end the possession.

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 43-yard field goal on the next drive, but made a 38-yard attempt midway through the second quarter.

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph made a 45-yard kick with 1:44 left in the quarter for a 10-3 lead at halftime.

Rush threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson 53 seconds in the the third quarter, which tied the score.

Joseph made a 40-yard field goal about eight minutes later to give the Vikings a 13-10 edge. Zuerlein made a 39-yard attempt with four seconds remaining in the third quarter to tie the score.

Both offenses struggled on the next four drives. Joseph split the uprights for a 24-yard field goal with 2:51 remaining to give the Vikings a late edge.

Rush and the Cowboys responded with their game-winning drive. Cooper's first big play came on a 33-yard connection with Rush earlier on the drive. The veteran wide receiver lined up for a 2nd and 10 play from the Cowboys 25-yard line at the start of that play.

Cooper ran down the right flank, cut inside and attempted to catch a long throw from Rush, but the ball bounced off his hands. He then tapped the ball for a second time before snatching it and falling to the ground for a first down.

The game-winning sequence came off a 1st and goal play from the Vikings 5-yard line. Rush took the snap out of the shotgun formation and lofted a pass to his left. Cooper reached over Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler and pulled in the go-ahead snag.

"It was a disappointing loss," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters. "It seems like for many weeks here we've had teams on the ropes and haven't been able to finish."

Cousins completed 23 of 35 passes for 184 yards and a score for the Vikings. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook gained 78 yards on 18 carries. Thielen totaled 78 yards and a score on six catches.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott totaled 73 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 112 yards in the win.

The Cowboys (6-1) host the Denver Broncos (4-4) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Vikings (3-4) battle the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.