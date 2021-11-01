Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 1, 2021 / 8:47 PM

Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury

By Connor Grott
Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury
Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28), shown Oct. 18, 2020, ranks fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran running back Adrian Peterson after NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry went down with a potential season-ending foot injury.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and The Tennessean on Monday that Peterson is initially being signed to the Titans' practice squad. He is expected to be elevated to the active roster.

Advertisement

Peterson ranks fifth on the league's career rushing list with 14,820 yards. He spent last season with the Detroit Lions, notching 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries.

The 36-year-old Peterson -- who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 draft -- has appeared in 180 career games between the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and Lions.

RELATED Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries

Later Monday, the Titans announced that Henry was placed on injured reserve with the foot injury, opening up a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Henry will undergo surgery Tuesday morning on the injured right foot. The coach didn't provide a timeline on when the Pro Bowl tailback will return.

Advertisement

"Whenever that is, that's when it'll be," Vrabel said. "I know that he'll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that's important to him. I know that'll be important to our team.

RELATED Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams

"We will have to move on. We'll have to move on, unfortunately, without him here in the short term and not look back."

ESPN reported that Henry is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to the broken bone in his foot, though NFL Media cited a timeline of six to 10 weeks.

RELATED Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health

Henry, a two-time NFL rushing champion, headed to the bench early in the Titans' win over the division rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He was shown on the telecast with his right shoe off and talking to team trainers midway through the first quarter.

Despite the injury, the 27-year-old Henry returned to the game and finished with 28 carries for 68 yards. He played 54 of the Titans' 73 offensive snaps.

Advertisement

Henry leads the league with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also has an NFL-high 219 rush attempts -- well ahead of second-leading rusher and Cincinnati Bengals tailback Joe Mixon's 137 carries.

The Titans (6-2) are scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on NBC's Sunday Night Football this week.

Latest Headlines

Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams
NFL // 2 hours ago
Denver Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos agreed to trade All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the teams announced.
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
NFL // 11 hours ago
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston were among the top players to sustain potentially significant injuries in Week 8 of the NFL season.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
NFL // 13 hours ago
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons will "step away from football" indefinitely to address his mental health, the star wide receiver announced.
Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings
NFL // 14 hours ago
Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Backup quarterback Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards and two scores in place of injured starter Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys defense led the team to a narrow Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade
NFL // 2 days ago
Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the team have agreed to explore trade options ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next week.
San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery
NFL // 2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced Friday.
Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan out for season with torn ACL
NFL // 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan out for season with torn ACL
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers starting tight end Robert Tonyan will miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season because of a significant knee injury, the team announced.
Hockenson, Kelce lead Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Hockenson, Kelce lead Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- T.J. Hockenson of the Detroit Lions and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 8.
Aaron Rodgers gets meme treatment, QB calls Internet 'undefeated'
NFL // 3 days ago
Aaron Rodgers gets meme treatment, QB calls Internet 'undefeated'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers' reaction to a hit he took in a Green Bay Packers' win over the Arizona Cardinals became a viral meme even before the end of the game. Rodgers later shared and joked about the image with social media users.
Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butlers Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Astros beat Braves in World Series Game 5 to avoid elimination, return to Houston
Astros beat Braves in World Series Game 5 to avoid elimination, return to Houston
Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings
Cowboys win without Prescott, defense smothers Vikings
106-0 win by California high school football team sparks condemnation
106-0 win by California high school football team sparks condemnation
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley 'steps away' from NFL to address mental health
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
Titans' Derrick Henry, Saints' Jameis Winston among major Week 8 NFL injuries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement