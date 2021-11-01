Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28), shown Oct. 18, 2020, ranks fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran running back Adrian Peterson after NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry went down with a potential season-ending foot injury. League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and The Tennessean on Monday that Peterson is initially being signed to the Titans' practice squad. He is expected to be elevated to the active roster. Advertisement

Peterson ranks fifth on the league's career rushing list with 14,820 yards. He spent last season with the Detroit Lions, notching 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries.

The 36-year-old Peterson -- who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 draft -- has appeared in 180 career games between the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and Lions.

Later Monday, the Titans announced that Henry was placed on injured reserve with the foot injury, opening up a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Henry will undergo surgery Tuesday morning on the injured right foot. The coach didn't provide a timeline on when the Pro Bowl tailback will return.

"Whenever that is, that's when it'll be," Vrabel said. "I know that he'll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that's important to him. I know that'll be important to our team.

"We will have to move on. We'll have to move on, unfortunately, without him here in the short term and not look back."

Praying for a speedy recovery for my brother @KingHenry_2 haven't seen anything/anyone stop him this is no different ❗️Luv ya dawg #OurMVP pic.twitter.com/V56XqnjyI7— Kevin Byard (@KevinByard) November 1, 2021

ESPN reported that Henry is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to the broken bone in his foot, though NFL Media cited a timeline of six to 10 weeks.

Henry, a two-time NFL rushing champion, headed to the bench early in the Titans' win over the division rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He was shown on the telecast with his right shoe off and talking to team trainers midway through the first quarter.

Despite the injury, the 27-year-old Henry returned to the game and finished with 28 carries for 68 yards. He played 54 of the Titans' 73 offensive snaps.

Henry leads the league with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also has an NFL-high 219 rush attempts -- well ahead of second-leading rusher and Cincinnati Bengals tailback Joe Mixon's 137 carries.

The Titans (6-2) are scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on NBC's Sunday Night Football this week.